At a cotton gin in California’s San Joaquin Valley, a boxy machine helps spray a fine mist containing billions of DNA molecules onto freshly washed cotton.

That DNA will act as a kind of tiny barcode, nestled between the swollen fibers as they are transported to factories in India. There, the cotton will be spun and woven into sheets, before landing on the shelves of Costco stores in the United States. At any time, Costco can test for the presence of fog with DNA to ensure that its US-grown cotton hasn’t been replaced by cheaper materials, such as cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, which is banned due to its links to forced labor.

Amid growing concerns about opacity and abuse in global supply chains, companies and government officials are increasingly turning to technologies like DNA tracing and blockchain to try to trace raw materials from the source to the store.

Businesses in the United States are now subject to new rules that require companies to prove their products are made without forced labor, or face seizure at the border. US customs officials said in March they had already stopped nearly $1 billion worth of shipments entering the United States that were suspected of having ties to Xinjiang. Products from the region have been banned since last June.

Customers also demand proof that expensive, high-end products like conflict-free diamonds, organic cotton, tuna for sushi, or Manuka honey are genuine and produced in an ethically and environmentally sustainable manner.

That has forced a new reality on companies that have long relied on a tangle of global factories for their products. More than ever, companies need to be able to explain where their products really come from.

The task may seem simple, but it can be surprisingly complicated. This is because the international supply chains that companies have built in recent decades to reduce costs and diversify their product offerings have become staggeringly complex. Since 2000, the value of intermediate goods used to make products that are traded internationally has tripled, driven in part by China’s factory boom.

A large multinational company may purchase parts, materials, or services from thousands of suppliers around the world. One of the largest companies of its kind, Procter & Gamble, which owns brands like Tide, Crest and Pampers, has nearly 50,000 direct suppliers. Each of those suppliers may, in turn, depend on hundreds of other companies for the parts used to make their product, and so on, at many levels of the supply chain.

To make a pair of jeans, for example, multiple companies must grow and clean cotton, spin it, dye it, weave it into cloth, cut the cloth into patterns, and stitch the jeans together. Other networks of companies mine, smelt, or process the brass, nickel, or aluminum that goes into the zipper, or make the chemicals used to make the synthetic indigo dye.

Some companies, like Applied DNA Sciences, use scientific processes to label or test a physical attribute itself, to find out where it has traveled on its way from factories to consumer.

Applied DNA has used its synthetic DNA tags, each just a billionth the size of a grain of sugar, to track chips produced for the Department of Defense, trace cannabis supply chains to ensure product purity, and including identifying thieves in Sweden who tried to steal cash from ATMs, leading to multiple arrests.

MeiLin Wan, vice president of textiles at Applied DNA, said the new regulations were creating a “tipping point for real transparency.”

“There is definitely a lot more interest,” he added.

The cotton industry was one of the early adopters of tracking technologies, partly due to past violations. In the mid-2010s, Target, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond faced costly product recalls or lawsuits after the “Egyptian cotton” sheets they sold turned out to have been made with cotton from elsewhere. A New York Times investigation last year documented that the “organic cotton” industry was also rife with fraud.

In addition to the fine mist of DNA that is applied as a tracer, Applied DNA can find out where the cotton came from by sequencing with the cotton’s own DNA or by analyzing its isotopes, which are variations in the cotton’s carbon, oxygen and hydrogen atoms. Differences in rainfall, latitude, temperature, and soil conditions mean that these atoms vary slightly between regions of the world, allowing researchers to map where the cotton in a pair of socks or a towel comes from. bathroom.