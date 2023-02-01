Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Demonstration against the energy policy of the traffic light: There have not been any large-scale protests, such as during the Corona period. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

The winter of anger is more of a “tepid breeze”, says the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. AfD boss Weidel still celebrates the few demonstrations as a success – and the left continues to goad.

Berlin – A good six months ago, left and right-wing forces in Germany mobilized for demonstrations. In an (unwanted) alliance, the left and AfD proclaimed a “hot autumn”. The left campaigned for a “hot autumn against social cold”, the AfD with the slogan “hot autumn instead of cold feet”. Both parties also announced protests in winter. Against the energy crisis, inflation, Russia policy or the general work of the federal government.

The preliminary highlight was the Day of German Unity. On October 3, more than 100,000 people took to the streets in various cities in eastern Germany. But now, at the beginning of 2023, one thing is clear: the wave of protests or even the “popular uprisings” feared by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock did not materialize, and large-scale demonstrations such as those on the national holiday were unique. AfD and Linke still want to drum on.

Wutwinter threat: AfD calls for renewed protests

If the AfD has its way, the announced wave of protests has not failed at all. “For many weeks, people in numerous cities took to the streets,” says AfD boss Alice Weidel at the request of the Munich Mercury from IPPEN.MEDIA. She even speaks of “massive protests”. These would have “made the seriousness of the situation clear to everyone and made the displeasure of many citizens about the politically indebted crisis and the impending impoverishment unmistakable”. Now she is mobilizing again for demonstrations and wants to “give the citizens a strong voice in the future”.

Alice Weidel has been parliamentary group leader since 2021 and federal spokeswoman for the AfD since 2022. She manages both functions as co-boss together with Tino Chrupalla. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

“Light breeze” instead of “Wutwinter”: Authorities see no wave of protests

So far, this voice has not been particularly strong. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution speaks at the request of the Munich Mercury from IPPEN.MEDIA of a “short, smaller wave of protests”, especially in East Germany. “I didn’t see the bad scenarios of a ‘hot autumn’ or ‘angry winter’, as sketched by many, coming,” said the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also the German Press Agency. In fact, “whatever protests are currently going on is more of a gentle breeze.”

One hears the same thing from the federal states. The Bavarian Ministry of the Interior speaks of a “largely inconspicuous” assembly situation. There are corresponding events per week in the Free State “in the low to medium double-digit range”. The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution of Hesse explains that “a so-called “winter of anger” has not materialized and attempts by extremists to foment or subvert mass protests have failed.”

Left criticizes their party leadership

The left-wing politician Sevim Dağdelen is also calling for protests despite the low turnout. “We need resistance to the catastrophic traffic light policy, which is at the expense of the vast majority of the population,” she says Munich Mercury from IPPEN.MEDIA. However, she misses the support of her own party. “Unfortunately, the party leadership of the left failed to mobilize against the economic war.” Within the left faction, the term “economic war” is controversial. After a speech by prominent party figure Sahra Wagenknecht, the party leadership distanced itself from the wording.

There are several reasons why there are no protests. This is how most of the Corona rules fell. The pandemic is less present and robs possible demonstrations of lateral thinkers of the basis for argument. In addition, the federal government provided at least a little financial support for the citizens through several relief packages. Inflation eased slightly and energy supplies held firm despite stoking fears of a ‘blackout’. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Hesse, “the mobilization potential hoped for by extremists in mainstream society has not materialized”.

Left-wing foreign politician Sevim Dağdelen wants to continue speaking at demonstrations like this one in February 2022. She will appear as a speaker at the “Alliance for Heating, Bread and Peace”. She says: “The social situation in Germany continues to worsen dramatically as a result of the economic war against Russia, despite the energy aid.” © Annette Riedl/dpa

Who is currently protesting on Germany’s streets?

According to the President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Haldenwag, right-wing forces in particular are currently active on the streets. “In Thuringia and Saxony, protests are still ongoing, but these are lower-level protests in terms of numbers, very low-level, and we see a clear participation,” he said in Deutschlandfunk. “In the meantime, this should actually be focused on the most diverse right-wing extremist groups. In East Germany we see the right-wing extremist party Freie Sachsen. We see supporters of the AfD classified there on the streets. We see Reichsbürger, Selbstverwalter, a scene that is very much on the far right, but it never reached the dimensions that were predicted.”

The Bavarian police reports a “heterogeneous field of participants”. “The entire spectrum from the bourgeois center to the right or left edge can be observed. There are also a few right-wing and left-wing extremists among the participants.” (as)