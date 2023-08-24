Juveniles placed in care cannot always report or report sexual abuse. And youth care workers don’t cooperate either, as Madelief (21) also discovered. She was abused but that same day the evidence – if any – was washed away. This site reconstructs her case and speaks to lawyers. “Blaming the victim is a phenomenon from the 1950s, but it is persistent.”

#abuse #youth #care #remains #wraps #shouldnt #run