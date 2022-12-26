The first time I saw Abdo (not his real name to protect his identity), he was so weak that he was unable to walk. There are very few roads or cars around Lankien, a remote town in South Sudan, so his family had to carry him as they walked for three days to get to the hospital.

We have a lot of HIV patients in Lankien and there is a very common belief that the virus can only occur among those who live in the city, so it is very difficult for rural people to accept that they may have it or that they can infect others. others. Additionally, people who test positive face a great deal of stigma. All of this causes the virus to spread and prevents people from seeking treatment.

Abdo had already been diagnosed with HIV at another health service. However, he had not received adequate counseling and had been reluctant to accept his situation, so he did not follow the prescribed treatment. When he came to us he was extremely ill, his muscles wasted away. We weren’t sure he could recover.

We started medical treatment on him immediately, but he needed more than that. The nutrition and mental health teams also joined the process and, over the next month, we helped him little by little, with patience, good nutrition and constant advice.

HIV patients who strictly follow medical recommendations can live long and healthy lives. But without medication, their immune systems are weakened and unable to fight infection. For this reason, counseling is one of the fundamental services offered by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), especially in communities such as Abdo.

We have found that when diagnosed, it is generally the woman who is most likely to improve the most, as she is usually more willing to accept her diagnosis and adjust better to her treatment. For this reason, we try to talk to men whenever we can, and although we see real changes in their attitude, to achieve this we have to be patient.

As their bodies respond to treatment, they begin to trust us. They listen to our advice and improve.

A few weeks after Abdo arrived at the hospital, I had a month’s vacation to go see my family. When I came back, I went to the clinic for HIV patients. A man I didn’t recognize was calling my name. When I greeted him, a huge smile broke out on his face. At that moment I realized that it was Abdo.

“You’ve changed a lot!” I told him. She had gained weight and her skin had returned to her normal color. I was glad to see him much better.

As a team, we often find ourselves with patients who come to us extremely ill. That may be our chance to change your perspective and beliefs about the virus. As their bodies respond to treatment, they begin to trust us. They listen to our advice and improve.

Abdo was willing to listen to anything the team had to advise him and stuck to his treatment. Little by little, he regained his strength until he was well enough to leave the hospital and return to his relatives, although he would still need a little more time to be able to make the three-day journey back to his home. town.

In this community where people face so many difficulties — conflict, poverty, disease… — we make sure that they at least have access to medical services and that they can receive both treatment for chronic diseases and medical care in cases of emergency.

However, to have a real impact on things like HIV, we cannot just focus on the physical treatment of the disease. For patients like Abdo, counseling is also lifesaving, as it ensures that diagnosis and treatment are understood and that their families understand the support they need. Our goal with this holistic approach is to empower people living with this disease to take care of their health after leaving the hospital as well.

Isaac Batali He is a doctor and leads, since 2020, the team of Doctors Without Borders that fights against HIV in Lankien (South Sudan).

