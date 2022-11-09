Californian police have released some chilling details found in the whereabouts of Aaron Carter’s death

It’s been four days since America and the music world in general learned the news of the disappearance of Aaron Carter. Today, on the death of the singer and actor, some details have been disclosed regarding his death and the place where his lifeless body was found.

Aaron Carter’s name was well known throughout the United States of America. Although he had the label of brother of Nick Carterstar of the Backstreet Boys, he too had managed to have some success both in the music world and as an actor.

However, the 34-year-old also experienced many difficult moments in his life, mainly due to drug addiction. Conditions from which he had tried several times to get out, but without ever reaching a positive result.

In the end, as Nick Carter also explained in his long goodbye post to little brother Aaron, mental problems and drugs prevailed on the pop star and took him away when he was only 34 years old.

Finding Aaron’s lifeless body in the bathtub of his mansion in Lancaster, California on the morning of last Saturday, November 5, was his housekeeper. The same one who then warned the authorities.

How Aaron Carter died

Although the official causes of Carter’s death have not yet been disclosed, the police have released some statements about what was found in the house of the singer and actor.

The last time the agents saw him alive was the evening of Friday. Carter had sent them away because he didn’t want to be disturbed, but according to the cops he seemed in good shape.

Then a few hours later, the next morningit went as everyone knows.

At the scene of Aaron’s death, officers found several packs of pillsmostly drugs containing opioidsand several compressed air cansprobably used by the star to stun.

Meanwhile, hundreds and hundreds of them continue to appear on the web messages of condolence dedicated to the artist. A very touching moment also came during the last one concert in London of the Backstreet Boys of his brother Nick.