On a warm morning, possibly in February last year, two men arrived at a crematorium on the banks of the Ganges, India’s holiest river.

They were there to perform a Hindu funeral rite. They carried firewood but, strangely, they did not carry any corpses.

When they arrived at the cremation ground, things took a strange turn.

The men built a pyre on the ground. Then one of them lay down on the pyre, covered himself with a white shroud, and closed his eyes. The other piled more wood until only the head of the first man could be seen between the wooden poles.

Two photographs were taken during the performance. It is not clear who took the photos or if a third person was present.

The “dead” man was apparently Niraj Modi, a 39-year-old government school teacher. The other was his father, Rajaram Modi, a farmer in his sixties.

Later, Rajaram Modi traveled to a court some 100 km away with a lawyer and signed an affidavit that his son Niraj Modi had died on February 27 at his home in the village.

He also provided two photographs of the cremation and receipts for firewood purchased for the ritual as evidence.

rape charges

This came six days after police filed rape charges against Niraj Modi. Modi was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, who was also his student, in October 2018.

The girl had been attacked when she was alone in a sugar cane field and her attacker told her that he had filmed the assault and would post the footage online.

Modi had been arrested shortly after the girl’s mother filed a complaint and was out on bail after spending two months in prison.

Things moved quickly after the “death” of Niraj Modi last year. Two months after his father informed the court, the local authorities issued his death certificate.

In May, the court closed the proceedings because the “only defendant in the case” had died.

Only one person suspected that the teacher had faked his death and gone into hiding to avoid conviction: the girl’s mother, a frail woman who lived in a shack in the same village as the Modi.

“The moment I found out that Niraj Modi was dead, I knew it was a lie. I knew he was alive,” the mother told me when I met her recently.

deaths in the village

Seven out of 10 deaths in India occur in the country’s nearly 700,000 villages, and many more deaths occur at home in villages than in cities.

A 54-year-old law requires mandatory registration of the events of births and deaths, but not the causes of death.

When a person dies in a village in Bihar, a family member of the deceased must present their unique biometric identification number and obtain the signatures of five village residents who attest to the death.

This must then be handed over to the village council. Its members, including a local registrar, review the documents and, if all is in order, issue a death certificate within a week.

“Our villages are densely populated and people are very close. Everyone knows each other. A death never goes unnoticed or unheard of,” says Jai Karan Gupta, the victim’s lawyer.

Rajaram Modi had submitted the signatures and biometric identity numbers of five people from his village and the affidavit stating that his son had died, and obtained his son’s death certificate.

The document did not mention the cause of death. The receipt from the firewood store stated that death had been caused by “disease.”

suspicion and search

One day in May last year, the girl’s mother learned from a lawyer that the case against Niraj Modi had been closed because he had died.

“But how come no one knew about the master’s death? Why were no rites performed after his death? Why was his death not talked about?” he asked me.

The mother told me that she then went from house to house asking people if Niraj Modi was dead. No one had heard the news. She then went to court with a request to investigate the matter, but the judges asked her for evidence to prove that the teacher was alive.

In mid-May, the mother petitioned a senior local official saying that the village council had issued a death certificate based on forged documents and therefore it should be investigated.

From that moment, everything began to accelerate.

The official ordered an investigation and informed the town council. The members of it began to ask Rajaram Modi for more evidence of the death of his son: photos of the “deceased after his death, of the cremation, of the burning pyre, the last rites and the testimony [nuevo] of five witnesses.

Members of the town council met with the residents of some 250 houses. No one seemed to have heard of Niraj Modi’s death.

Shaving the head is a Hindu mourning tradition that is usually reserved for the death of a close relative. However, none of the Modi family members had done so.

“Even Niraj Modi’s relatives had no information about his death or his whereabouts. They kept saying that if there had been a death, the final rites would have been carried out at home,” said Rohit Kumar Paswan, the investigating police officer in the case.

The members of the village council questioned Rajaram Modi again. He had provided no new evidence of his son’s death. “When we asked him further questions, he did not give any satisfactory answer,” said Dharmendra Kumar, secretary of the council.

Investigations concluded that Niraj Modi had faked his death and that both the father and son had falsified documents to obtain a death certificate.

Police discovered that the schoolteacher had taken the biometric identity numbers of the parents of five of his students and forged their signatures on a piece of paper in search of his own death certificate.

He had told the parents that he needed their ID numbers for the scholarships he was arranging for the students.

arrests

On May 23, officials canceled Niraj Modi’s death certificate. The police arrested his father and charged him with forgery. “I have never investigated a case like this in my career,” Paswan said. “The plot sounded perfect, but it wasn’t.”

In July, the court reopened the case, saying it had been “tricked” so that the defendant could “escape punishment.” Her mother, relentless in her battle to locate the teacher, went to court to request her arrest.

In October, Niraj Modi turned himself in to justice, nine months after he was pronounced dead. During the trial he had defended himself, denying the rape allegations. He finally walked out of court dejected and held by a rope.

Last month, the court found Niraj Modi guilty of raping the girl and sentenced him to 14 years in prison. He awarded compensation of US$3,628 to the victim. Rajaram Modi is also in jail and faces charges of deceit and dishonesty, which carry a maximum sentence of seven years in jail.

Both father and son now face charges related to the death certificate.

“For more than three years I traveled to court to make sure the man who assaulted my daughter was punished. And then one day, his lawyer told me he was dead. How could a man disappear into thin air just like that? ?” says the mother.

“The lawyer told me that it would cost me a lot of money to fight a new case to prove that the death had been faked. Others told me that the defendant would get out of jail and take revenge.”

“I didn’t care. I said I would arrange to get the money. I’m not afraid. I told the judge and the officials: ‘Find out the truth.'”

house without bathroom

We drove for hours on bumpy roads, past open sewers, shacks, fields of yellow mustard and smoking brick kilns to reach the village where the victim lives in the interior of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states.

A narrow, paved street wound through a maze of squat brick houses draped with satellite dishes. Her mother lived with her two school-going sons and her daughter in a small windowless brick room with a tile roof and corrugated iron. Her eldest daughter was married and lived elsewhere.

The gloomy, dark room had very few belongings: a rope and wooden cot, a steel grain bin, a clay stove sunk into the floor, and a worn clothesline. The family had no land to live on.

The town had running water and electricity, but no work, so the girl’s father had emigrated to a southern state, more than 1,000 miles away, where he worked as a porter and sent money home.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 100% of India’s villages had declared themselves open defecation-free after a massive toilet-building program by his government.

However, many homes, including this family’s, still lack a toilet.

That’s why his daughter had gone to a nearby sugar cane field to use it as a toilet. It was then that Niraj Modi approached her from behind her, closed her mouth and forcibly raped her, Judge Law Kush Kumar said in her verdict.

He had also told her to keep quiet as he had recorded a video of the act and threatened to make it go viral, the judge said.

Ten days after the attack, the frightened girl told her mother. She went to the police: over the next few days, her daughter gave a statement. “Niraj Modi often beat me at school,” she told police.

The girl went back to school after Niraj Modi was arrested, but stopped when the teacher was released on bail. She hasn’t been to school in four years. Her school books have been sold to a junk dealer.

“My daughter’s life has gone out”

Pale and nervous in figure, the girl now spends most of her time in a dark room. “Her life of hers as a student is over. I’m too afraid to let her out of it. I hope we can marry her off,” says her mother.

Many questions remain unanswered. How did the town council issue the certificate without checking the papers properly? “When I confronted them later, they said they had made a mistake,” says the mother.

Prabhat Jha, a professor at the University of Toronto in Canada who conceived one of the world’s largest studies on premature mortality, called Niraj Modi’s case “very unusual and rare.”

“In our work, we have not come across a single such case,” he said, referring to the ambitious Million Death Study in India.

“Their misuse is very likely to be rare, and we would have to be more careful before putting more restrictions or barriers on death registration, as they can make things worse,” Jha says.

The reason: Since more women than men and poorer than rich are not counted in India’s death and medical registration, it makes asset transfers and other efforts more difficult and “probably contributes to creating cycles of poverty.”

Back home, life seemed to have fallen apart for the mother, at times feisty and stoic, plagued with anxiety.

“I pressured the people and the officials to get to the truth. I am glad that the man who raped my girl and scarred her life is in jail. But my daughter’s life has been snuffed out. What will happen to her?” .

soutik biswas

BBC correspondent in India