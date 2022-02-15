Part of the Russian troops withdrew from the training area in the Voronezh region, on the border with Ukraine.| Photo: EFE

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could create yet another complicating factor for the situation of the Brazilian economy, marked by high inflation, high interest rates and low growth prospects. The main channel of contagion, according to the chief economist at Kilima Asset, Luciano Costa, would be the price of oil, which this Tuesday (15) was at US$ 92.90 per barrel of the Brent type and at US$ 91, 50 per barrel of the WTI type.

The conflict could take the raw material to US$ 115, according to analysts interviewed by People’s Gazette, putting even more pressure on the price of gasoline, which, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), increased by 42.71% in the 12 months ended in January. In the same period, diesel increased by 45.72%.

“This would lead to more inflation and force further hikes in the prime rate,” says Infinity Asset’s chief economist Jason Vieira. Currently, the Selic is at 10.75%. The projection of the latest Focus report from the Central Bank (BC), released this Monday (14), points to a rate of 12.25% per year.

Monte Bravo Investimentos partner Rodrigo Franchini points out that emerging markets would have to “raise the tone” to remain attractive and fight inflation. Another impact would be the appreciation of the dollar against other currencies.

This scenario would favor a new cycle of downgrade in growth expectations for the Brazilian economy. The median of projections for GDP growth in 2022 in the Focus report is currently at 0.3%.

momentary relief

A relief came early Tuesday morning, with the announcement of the withdrawal of a fraction of Russian troops that are stationed on the border between the two countries. The announcement of the departure of around 10,000 soldiers from an estimated force of 130,000 comes amid a new round of diplomacy aimed at defusing the crisis.

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz met on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymiyr Zelenskly and on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a way out of the crisis. The Germans’ main concern is with the supply of gas to Europe’s largest economy.

The measure announced by Russia was met with a mixture of enthusiasm and skepticism. “This gives short-term relief,” says Mehanna Mehanna, a partner at Phi Investimentos. The VIX – known in the international financial market as the fear index, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and which measures the volatility of shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange – closed this Tuesday at a low, with a drop of 7% compared to at the close of Monday.

According to Guide Investimentos, even in the absence of indications that the situation is resolved, the move comes as a light at the end of the tunnel and is already enough to support the movement to reduce the risk premium in the markets.

On Tuesday, they started the session with higher stocks and a weaker dollar, in addition to a sharp drop in oil prices. “Naturally, confirmation that Russia will withdraw its forces completely will be instrumental in unlocking more value,” the brokerage notes in a report.

Another relevant aspect, according to Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, were the statements made by Scholz, who met on Monday (14) with the Ukrainian president. The German chancellor said that Ukraine’s membership of NATO is secondary at the moment and that it is out of the question, a broad Russian demand.

The Russian move, according to XP Investimentos, brings relief to the region, but even so, the United States ordered the closing of its embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and the relocation of employees to Lviv, in the west of the country.

The reasons for tension in Ukraine

One of the main reasons that contributes to amplifying the dimensions of tension between Russia and Ukraine is the energy issue: Russia is the world’s third largest producer of oil and the second largest of natural gas, with Europe as one of its main customers.

According to analyst Alexei Kuptsikevich of international currency exchange FXPro, the events of recent weeks have returned interest in assets that have benefited from tensions in previous decades, with gold rising as insurance against currency destabilization and oil rising against fears of a surge in demand and a shortage of supply if sanctions limit Russian supplies.

“Interestingly, the West is trying to balance restrictions on oil sanctions as encouraging information emerges from negotiations with Iran. [o oitavo maior produtor de petróleo e o terceiro fornecedor de gás natural].”

The analyst says that oil is too expensive and is rising to current levels faster than the economy can allow. “Fears about the stability of future supply have, so far, outweighed any negative aspects. But it is necessary to focus on geopolitical influences in the medium and long term. “And with that in mind, the price of oil looks unsustainably high, vulnerable to a downside correction once the dust from military equipment settles.”