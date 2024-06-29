Screenwriter Lluís Arcarazo sensed this in one of his permitted outings during the pandemic confinement. He spent a disturbing journey between Paral·lel and his apartment on Entença Street. “I was coming back from taking shopping to my mother. I had smeared myself with dish soap because there was no hydroalcoholic gel yet and I made some masks with kitchen paper and chicken gum because the approved ones had not yet arrived at the pharmacies. I was very electrified by a bus trip in which only two unrecognizable people were traveling, covered with what we could. The driver had made a flimsy screen with plastic that looked like plastic wrap. I arrived home and announced it out loud to my family: ‘The end of the world has arrived in Barcelona, ​​someone should write something about this,’ says the Goya winner for Salvador (Puig Antich) and responsible for the script of series such as Night and day or historical serials of Catalan sentimental education such as The heart of the city. He tells it sheltered in the shade of a scorching sun at the end of June in one of those non-places in Barcelona that will not appear in tourist guides: the industrial estate of the port of Barcelona. A setting worthy of a plot The Wire, only here it is not interesting in that connotation. Another type of series is being filmed inside the adjacent building, a thriller eight-episode crime thriller from The MediaPro Studio in collaboration with 3Cat which, under the provisional name of The evilwas created by Arcarazo himself and takes place during that apocalyptic climate in the spring of 2020. In this police station, there is no talk of maritime traffickers or smugglers: it is a grey (and fictitious) office of the Mossos d’Esquadra in which a serial killer who has spread terror in the city centre at the beginning of Covid-19 is being investigated.

Four years have passed since that “someone should write something about this” thing began to take shape, when the creator read the news about the murders of people sleeping on the streets of the center of Barcelona in the middle of the lockdown. At that time, when the coronavirus death counters opened the news and overshadowed practically everything, the series’ co-writer also paid attention to another follow-up that went more unnoticed. In April 2020, a young Brazilian who lost his job as a waiter due to the pandemic took to the streets after curfew and, over the course of eleven days, beat three people to death in the head while they were sleeping in the open. Those murdered lived in doorways in different parts of the city. It was the recordings from various security cameras that allowed the Mossos d’Esquadra to reconstruct the pattern of the crimes and find the murderer. At his trial, in June of last year, the accused acknowledged the facts and accepted a sentence of 63 years, of which he will surely serve 40.

“When I read about that case I thought: ‘there’s a great plot here’. The series has an underlying idea, that of contagion. On the one hand, the virus is exploding all over the planet and we tell the story of the search for the murderer of those people who live on the streets and have not been able to stay at home. On the other hand, we also explore the possibility that someone becomes an imitator of a murderer. The question we ask is: Can evil be contagious like a disease?” explains the creator. A few minutes earlier, in that fictional police office, a sequence has been recorded in which the Criminal Investigation Division agent Marga Muñoz —played by Ángela Cervantes (The motherly, Girls)—and his partner Quique Molina —David Verdaguer (They know that, Home)—in one of the offices they have watched one of the tapes in which the murderer takes advantage of the blind spot of a closed circuit surveillance to murder a man who was sleeping on the street. “A bastard,” says Molina. “A son of a bitch,” says Muñoz. There are no euphemisms to address the murderer in this series who, in the midst of a fever due to excessive consumption of true crime, does not escape the vein offered by a real case. “It is more of an inspiration than a reliable portrait of what happened,” clarifies Arcarazo, trying to distance himself from the recreations that have become popular in programs such as Crims. “Those who are killed will not be props morbid, there is a desire to put them into perspective, to explain that those people who sleep in the open are not so far from our reality,” he clarifies.

Moment of filming of the series inspired by the murders of homeless people in Barcelona during confinement. Daniel Escale

Coincidentally, neither of the two protagonists of the series remember the case of the confinement serial killer. At that time, Ángela Cervantes was filming Chicks in the Sant Ildefons neighborhood (Cornellà), his film debut. Although this woman from Barcelona had previously settled in Madrid to find a life for herself, she ended up spending the confinement in the Catalan capital. “It was a disaster, we had only shot two weeks of the movie and I was the only actress without an agent. When we saw that everything was getting complicated, I ended up moving back to my parents’ house. We cooked a lot and we watched a lot of series, but I don’t remember having read anything about this case,” says an actress who also studied Criminology and who faces “a more mature character than the ones she had played before.” Ambitious and calculating, but also understanding, Agent Muñoz is a woman who has invested so much in her work that she forgot to face her personal life. Verdaguer, in the role of an impulsive and good-natured police officer in the middle of a divorce process (“Molina’s worst enemy is Molina,” she says), also knew nothing about the serial crimes of the Barcelona bull run. “I only remember being in an apartment with a tiny balcony and a little girl who had to be distracted and make the process more bearable,” he clarifies during a break from filming.

The series, which was scheduled to close filming this Saturday at the speakeasy The film, from Barcelona’s Dry Martini, will premiere on 3cat in the coming months and, as its director, Marta Pahissa, explains, she is not closed to staying in as many markets as possible. “The intention is to make it reach as many Spanish and international televisions and platforms as possible,” she says, and highlights that, to recreate that aura of apocalyptic bubble in which silence took over the streets, no planes were heard and the birds regained their space, they have managed to wildtracks (ambient sound) from almost all the neighborhoods of Barcelona during confinement. An added value to recreate those rare days in which, while most of us retreated into our homes without knowing what would become of our future, a murderer decided to end the lives of the most vulnerable, those to whom the system denied the possibility of refuge.

The actors Alexander Brendemühl and David Verdaguer, at a time during the filming of the series. Daniel Escale

