The ever-sighted gaze from earth to space captures ever amazing phenomena. Some of the telescopes showed this. These telescopes saw the light emanating from a dying star. This star was contained in a massive black hole (Supermassive Black Hole, SBH). This event took place 21.5 light years away from the Earth which is called Tidal Disruption Event. In this, the stars are pulled by the gravity of the black hole.Lead researcher Matt Nicoll of the new study said, “Eating a star in a black hole looks like science-fiction but in a TDE it actually does.” Researchers saw the event with the help of several telescopes including the European Large Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the New Technology Telescope. Study researcher fellow researcher Thomas Weavers said that the star rotating in the center of the galaxy is pulled closer to the black hole by its gravity and splitting into thin parts. This is called Spaghettification.

First sight view

Before now it was difficult to see this event because when a star joins the Black Hole, dust like material comes out of it. Due to this, his light does not reach us. However, the new study could be made immediately after the stars were torn to pieces. The event named AT 2019qiz was studied for 6 months. The light emanating from the first star was very strong and then slowly began to light up. Observations were carried out in ultraviolet, optical, x-ray and radio wavelengths. Researchers said that by looking at this event in a comprehensive way, it was found that while dying, the material and light came out from the star.

This discovery is very important

The team estimates that the mass of this star must have been as much as our sun. There is no chance of it sticking in front of black hole gravity because its mass is 10 million times more than our sun. It can also be understood from AT 2019qiz how the atmosphere around SBH is. A study based on this research was published in the Royal Astronomical Society.

