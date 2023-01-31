Adani Enterprises, the largest company in India, continues to fall on the stock market. Blame it on Hindenburg Research, a small American hedge fund that has attacked Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani. A crusade that also risks damaging India’s image on the international scene.

Gautam Adani, the richest man in Asia, is on the ropes because of a small American investment fund, which was created less than a decade ago. The stock market value of his construction and infrastructure empire lost more than $70 billion on Monday.

The reason: Hindenburg Research, a young hedge fund that on Wednesday, January 25, published a report of more than 200 pages in which it detailed what these investors called “the biggest scam in the history of the corporate world.” These “revelations” led them to bet on the stock market collapse of the companies owned by Gautam Adani.

Tax havens and repeated fraud

Since the publication of this document, composed of two years of research and multiple interviews, the success story of Adani Entreprise has turned into a nightmare.

“These revelations could even damage the Indian economic development model,” said the ‘Wall Street Journal’ newspaper.

Even Gautam Adani’s personal fortune has taken a hit, with a drop of more than 100,000 million dollars to 85,000 Millions in just one week.

Hindenburg’s research claimed to have discovered that the impressive growth of the adani empire It is not due to the economic vision of its founder, but to the financial manipulation of a large network of shell companies based in tax havens.

In this file photo taken on November 19, 2022, Chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group Gautam Adani speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai. Indian industrialist Gautam Adani is the richest man in Asia, with a business empire spanning coal, airports, cement and the media, now rocked by allegations of corporate fraud. © INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

The fund, run by investor and activist Nathan Anderson, accuses Gautam Adani of using members of his family to commit multiple frauds to make it look like a more profitable empire than it was.

By artificially inflating the value of Adani – through shell companies to buy shares to increase the share price – these manipulations would have created an illusion of “opulence” to reassure the banks that lend money to the group, explained the newspaper ‘Financial Times’.

“Cloth of lies” and “attacks on India”, these were Adani’s responses to the accusations, starting on January 26. The conglomerate went so far as to publish a lengthy writing of more than 400 pages to try to show that Hindenburg Research’s accusations were nothing more than stock market tactics to try to cause the share price to fall and make money at its expense.

The Hindenburg investigation against Modi’s friend

It should be noted that this is the main activity of organizations such as Hindenburg Research. In other words, Adani’s accusation in response is not unjustified but it does not wash his image either, since they only track fraudulent companies.

“These are funds whose objective is to make money by discovering weaknesses, exposing cheaters and tracking overvalued companies on the stock market,” said Alexandre Baradez, a market analyst at IG France.

The most famous of these activist funds, Citron Research, was the first to warn in 2012 of the financial fragility of Evergrande, the Chinese property giant with dubious foundations.

However, Hindenburg Research, far from having the same track record as Citron, has already gotten US authorities to investigate Nikola, an American start-up specializing in electric trucks. In 2021, its CEO was convicted of multiple frauds.

But with Gautam Adani, Hindenburg Research has chosen an opponent of a different caliber. In 30 years, this conglomerate has become one of the main symbols of the success of the Indian economy on the international scene.

Gautam Adani started out in the 1980s as a diamond dealer. Later, he diversified as Indian governments introduced economic reforms.

Industrialist Gautam Adani, center, sits for a group photo during the @3.0 groundbreaking ceremony of the UP Lucknow Investor Summit in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on Friday, May 3. June 2022. © Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP

Today, Adani Entreprise is primarily an infrastructure giant, owning several Indian ports. But it also has mines and power plants – it wants to participate in India’s energy transition – and has bought several media outlets.

Also, Gautam Adani appears to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both hail from the same region, Gujarat, and the businessman is often billed as “Modi’s Rockefeller.”

“Since Narendra Modi came to power, Gautam Adani’s fortune has increased by around 230%,” published the ‘Financial Times’ in 2020.

Something that has not only benefited him. Suspicions of “cronyism” have cost Adani’s boss several indictments. Especially after it was awarded the management of five airports in 2018. Shortly before this “gift”, the government changed the law to allow companies with no experience in the field to participate in the tender. Just the case of Adani Entreprise.

But Gautam Adani has never worried about it. In India he is an “untouchable” businessman and his empire is considered “too big to fail”, meaning a bankruptcy by Adani would reverberate throughout the country.

A danger to the Indian economic model?

For this reason, the Hindenburg Research leak “is not only a problem for Adani, but also for India,” according to Alexandre Baradez.

Suspected fraud can be “deadly poison for a conglomerate like this,” the analyst added.

Adani Entreprise has borrowed heavily over the years to carry out its many extravagant infrastructure projects.

“This is a group that needs to regularly access new loans to finance its debt, and if such accusations make banks wary, the problems could quickly become very serious,” Baradez said.

According to him, a group of this size could collapse “in a few weeks” if no one wanted to lend it money. Such a scenario would be catastrophic for the Indian economy: most Indian banks have left him large sums and their financial viability depends on Adani’s ability to pay them back, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The risk is also that investors move away from the Indian market, because their faith in the economic fabric of the country will have been shaken,” Baradez said.

Something that could tarnish the image of confidence that India could generate among investors compared to China.

The Hindenburg report puts the Indian authorities in a very delicate situation. They can launch an investigation into the allegations, and turn the tables on them by accusing them of an “anti-India” campaign. A long shot in Narendra Modi’s nationalist India, though international investors might not understand this refusal to investigate.

This article is adapted from the French version of France24