A finger test is designed to help detect lung cancer in just five seconds. This simple trick could improve early detection and save lives.

Frankfurt – Lung cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer worldwide and is often only diagnosed in advanced stages. But a simple finger test could change that. The so-called “Schamroth window test”, also called the “diamond test”, offers a simple method to detect possible signs of lung cancer in just five seconds. This test could revolutionize early detection and help save lives.

The “Schamroth window test” is based on observing the fingernails. You press your thumb or index fingernails together and look to see if a diamond-shaped window appears between the nails. If this window is missing, this could indicate so-called “finger clubbing”, a possible symptom of lung cancer.

The Schamroth window test, also known as the diamond test, was developed to detect finger curvatures that could indicate lung cancer © Ippen.media

Lung cancer prevention: drumstick fingers as a serious warning signal

Clubbing, the swelling of the soft tissue at the fingertips, is a potential sign of lung cancer, also known as bronchial carcinoma. This change occurs when there is increased blood flow to the fingertips and fluid builds up there. Lung cancer often develops in the upper lobes of the lungs because they are more ventilated and therefore more exposed to harmful substances. Statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) show that lung cancer is the most common type of cancer in men and the second most common type of cancer in women after breast cancer in Germany.

Smoking is considered the main cause of lung cancer. Despite the declining proportion of smokers in both sexes, according to German Cancer Societyabout five times as many women suffer from lung cancer today as 50 years ago. The risk increases with age, with men between 80 and 84 years and women between 65 and 74 years being most frequently affected. Due to the ageing population, a further increase in the absolute number of cases is expected.

Warning signs of lung cancer: Finger clubbing explained medically

The exact causes of finger clubbing have not yet been fully researched. Experts suspect However, an excessive increase in vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) plays a key role. This protein promotes the growth of blood vessels, which leads to increased blood flow and fluid accumulation in the fingertips.

It is important to stress that the absence of the window in the Schamroth window test does not necessarily indicate lung cancer. Clubbing can also occur in other diseases such as celiac disease, ulcerative colitis and thyroid problems. Nevertheless, this change is a serious warning signal that should be examined by a doctor, especially in combination with other symptoms.

Finger test does not replace professional diagnosis: visit to the doctor’s office always advisable

Ashley Vassallowho was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in her 30s, reports that finger clubbing was one of her first symptoms:

Although the method is not a substitute for a professional medical diagnosis, it can help to identify possible serious illnesses at an early stage. If the diamond-shaped window between the fingertips is missing, those affected should see a doctor for further examinations. (ls)

