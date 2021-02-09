An “army” of North Korean hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars over the internet for much of 2020 to fund the country’s ballistic and nuclear missile programs, in violation of international law.

As reported by the American chain CNN, a confidential United Nations report has determined that the regime led by Kim Jong-un ordered to carry out “operations against financial institutions and virtual exchange houses “online to pay for weapons and keep North Korea’s economy afloat.

Hackers stole virtual assets worth $ 316.4 million between 2019 and November 2020, according to the document.

The report also alleges that North Korea “produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities, and improved its ballistic missile infrastructure “ while continuing to “search for material and technology for these shows abroad,” according to CNN.

North Korea has sought for years to develop nuclear weapons and missiles advanced to match them, despite its immense cost and the fact that such a search has led the hermetic country to heavy UN sanctions.

The UN investigators, who cite sources from a country they do not identify, consider that it is “very likely” that North Korea can mount a nuclear device on a ballistic missile of any scope.

However, it is not yet possible to determine whether these missiles could successfully re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

The report was written by the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea, the body charged with monitoring the application and effectiveness of the sanctions imposed against the Kim regime. as punishment for the development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Details of the report, which is currently confidential, were obtained by CNN through a diplomatic source at the United Nations Security Council, who shared parts of the document on condition of anonymity.

The Panel’s report consists of information received from UN member countries, intelligence agencies, the media and those fleeing the country, not North Korea itself.

The chain points out that it is not clear when this report will be published, but recalls that previous leaks have upset China and Russia, both members of the UN Security Council, which has caused diplomatic clashes in the body and delays in the time. to know these reports.

Source: EFE

