Home page World

From: Sandra Gyuratis

Split

Force of nature: the sea in Spain: suddenly a kayak trip can become dangerous. © Angel Garcia

When a 25-year-old man goes fishing in his kayak on the coast of Murcia, he has no idea that he will face a test of strength with the sea and a fight for survival.

San Pedro del Pinatar – Which There are dangers in the seaA 25-year-old kayaker recently experienced what power it can suddenly develop and how powerless humans are against it off the coast of Murcia in the south of Spain. Strong winds were forecast that Sunday, August 27th. The young man knew that. That’s why he wanted to leave with his kayak early in the morning, when the sea was still calm La Llana beach in San Pedro del Pinatar on the Mar Menor went out fishing, as costanachrichten.com reports.

He wanted to go fishing near the fish farm of San Pedro del Pinatar in Spain and return to the port at 10 a.m. because the state meteorological office Aemet had issued a yellow warning due to wind from 11 a.m., as the 25-year-old told the newspaper “La Verdad ” told. He was already on his way back, just 200 meters from the harbor, when the storm suddenly came and a huge wave hit him.

Drama on the sea in Murcia: Currents pull the kayaker further and further out to sea

When he realized he was being pulled further out to sea and wouldn’t be able to make it to land on his own, he called a buddy who was fishing on the shore. But the sea in the south of Spain no longer allowed fishermen to come to his aid. The 25-year-old dialed the emergency number 112 and sent his location via WhatsApp every five minutes. But the current kept pulling him away before he could be found. And things were to get worse.

Around 1 p.m. a wave caused the kayak to capsize. He lost everything. Luckily, he said, he drank enough water beforehand. He tried several times to turn the small boat around again until he gave up and lay down on the drifting hull to rest. Like in a movie, he saw three lifeboats and a helicopter pass by. But even though he knelt on the kayak, screaming and paddling, they couldn’t see him. The cell phone also no longer had reception at sea in the south of Spain.

Drama at sea in Murcia: rescue after nine hours of struggle for survival

After floating on the water for four hours, he saw Isla Grosa in the distance off the coast of San Javier and decided – rowing was not possible – to swim, otherwise he would not be found. But the storm dragged him back and forth. After four hours he floated on his back again to gather his strength. When he was in front of La Manga at kilometer nine, about two miles from the beach, his cell phone had reception again and he was able to send his location. This time the Red Cross boat found him and brought him to shore after nine hours of fighting for survival. The 25-year-old, who is recovering at home in Spain, said he was sure the entire time he was at sea that he would make it. The life jacket had caused him several injuries and his blood sugar levels had dropped.

That day several kayakers found themselves in distress, although not in such a dramatic way. The emergency services rescued three boats with a total of six people on board in Santiago de la Ribera in San Javier alone and another with three people in Las Urrutias. In Cartagena, a bather ignored the red flag at Barco Perdido beach on La Manga on the Mar Menor and went into the water with his air mattress despite lifeguards’ instructions. The socorristas finally brought him to shore, where the police were already waiting.