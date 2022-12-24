Stanford University in California is one of the best universities on the planet. According to this ranking on here, it is the third best ranked in the United States and the world, behind only Harvard and MIT, which share the same neighborhood in the state of Massachusetts. In addition to ensuring the reputation of its courses and the high level of its students, Stanford administrators have launched a primer on offensive words that need to be banned from the academic vocabulary – whether spoken or written.

The measure goes beyond a manual of conduct (?) or a guide to academic etiquette (?) Under the argument of not offending or discriminating, the blacklist (oops! That one cannot) has the potential to restrict freedom of thought and even distort it. “Blacklist” in Stanford blacklistshould be called a “blacklist” or “deny list”.

The set of words and expressions considered offensive is vast. Anyone who has never heard or read “American”, including in press Brazilian? Well, the people at Stanford suggest banning the term American, as a reference to those born in the United States, under the same argument as those who do not accept that Americans monopolize the gentile who can be from any of the 42 countries of the continent. Why refer to a Haitian as a Haitian or a Canadian as a Canadian if everyone is American? The solution proposed by the university is to call Americans “citizens of the United States”. That way, no one below the Rio Grande will be hurt or feel diminished.

Immigrant must become “person who immigrated”. Calling slave labor the exploitation imposed until today on those who are forced to work without receiving a salary and in precarious conditions and under threat has become sacrilege. Calling modern slavery slavery is prohibited. The “correct” is to use “unfair labor practices” or “underpaid work”. Slavery is only permitted from now on when referring to forced labor imposed on blacks in the past.

Under the same argument, the term master is in the crow’s beak. During slavery in the United States, slaveholders were called “masters” by their slaves. The same goes for mastering. Anyone who says they dominate a subject is referring to the time when white men exploited blacks. It even left for the webmasters, who are the developers and administrators of pages on the internet. The politically correct expression for the profession would be “web product owner”. It’s so worth it visit the newspeak project to see how ridiculous and extensive the plan is to redesign the way of thinking by what can and cannot be said.

Efforts to create inclusive terms – originally to rename physical disabilities, later those “derived from structural racism” and more recently the lexicon related to the multiplicity of sexual identities – have created expressions that go beyond the ridiculous. Calling biological women “people who menstruate” or “people with uteruses” is one such insanity. It makes no sense to stop calling a woman a woman because someone who was not born a woman starts to feel like a woman, but, because she is not exactly a woman, she does not feel included and claims the right to abolish the term woman. Confusing, isn’t it?

The Stanford list is a guide, not an obligation. say their authors. But practice teaches that this is not the case. Recently, we saw journalists pulling the ear of colleagues live, for using banned words. On social networks, the patrol is constant. The obligation comes through an artificial “consensus”, assembled by an organized minority that takes hold of reality (or narrative, if you prefer) and calls the shots over the disorganized majority.

Actions like that of Stanford seem to be the result of activism and the lukewarmness of someone who knows a lot what each word means, but shudders – either because he has become convinced of the perennial guilt for a past that is not our responsibility, or because he is stupid – in the face of the yelling and manipulation of interest groups.

Everything would be less serious if it were just that.

The misrepresentation of the past. The rewriting of history. The teeth grinding of identity activism. They are symptoms of something more devastating.

Democracies are convincing themselves that they are bad. Faced with this, there is a normalization of autocracies that present themselves as a model or alternative. Countries that have reached enviable levels of development spend time, money and stability defending flags that do not serve to maintain their standard of living, system of government and social balance.

The White House ordered its embassies to raise the flag of the NGO Black Lives Matter in their embassies around the world, while its opponents in Latin America, for example, play and take advantage of values ​​that are expensive for the majority of the population. Just to cite the Russian example. In Brazil, Kremlin propaganda advanced easily among PT and Bolsonarists because it knew how to explore common elements: culture.

Much of the chaos is created for this. Diverting attention, draining energy, and allowing agendas and strategies to advance that wouldn’t go ahead without the confusion. One of the principles of war says: “The one who manages to make the Enemy concentrate all his efforts on the wrong point wins”.

Merry Christmas.