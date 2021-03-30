Trash and discarded materials can sometimes be much more useful than you might think. And this seems to have been seen by scientists from Stanford University, United States, that “rescued” the “recipe” to deconstruct the coronavirus vaccine from vials that were destined for the trash.

The new variants of Covid-19 could now have a possible vaccine and thus “attack” them directly. Although these data are not yet sufficient in themselves to make it, this “deconstruction” made by the scientists of the Pzifer and Moderna vaccines could come to provide several benefits regarding the advancement of a vaccine against the new strains.

Scientists at Stanford University were able to determine sequences of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from vials that were going to be discarded. In other words, they managed to find the “recipes” that make up these vaccines and published their results on the internet.

What is this advance about? And what is it for?

Like all scientific advances, it is difficult to explain and take it to a simpler ground in order to understand it. The concrete thing is that these deconstructions would help to determine if what a scientist would be seeing they would be sequences of therapeutic or infectious origin.

This will help researchers around the world to identify more accurately if they are analyzing the Covid-19 virus itself or the antibodies generated by the vaccines that already exist, since the latter could give false positives and generate confusion.

In this way, the virus and its possible variants could be more adequately treated.

False positives

But there are doubts about the advances of scientists at Stanford University regarding the importance of this deconstruction of vaccines. Stuart Turville, an associate professor of immunology and pathology at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales, Australia, was somewhat skeptical.

Turville told The Guardian from Australia: “I’m not sure how that would turn out in a diagnostic setting when one is injected (the vaccine) and the other is clearly in the nose (the virus acquired during diagnostic testing). That being said, the molecular diagnostics are excellent, but they can give false positives if there is RNA like this in large quantities ”.

Furthermore, Turville stressed that it was “Smart in a way” Publish to the Github software, an open source online repository, as this could be important for people to differentiate between the RNA made by the vaccine and the RNA from the virus.

And he added: “Therefore, it would be good to know the sequence, so that if false positives appeared, it could solve the problem if the RNA of the vaccine was the source of its contamination,” he told The Guardian from Australia.

Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus. Reuters photo

Medicinal “cooking” Stuart Turville was anxious to see if from this moment new versions of vaccines can be started to address emerging variants. “With the previous sequencing push, RNA vaccine producers have the ability to pivot to make new versions against emerging variants,” he explained.

However, he also stressed that companies they do not like that “their recipes” are published on the internet freely, open source and accessible to anyone.

Although he also highlighted that “That (the publication of the deconstruction of vaccines) would be the equivalent of baking an intricate cake with only knowledge of the basic ingredients, without quantities or instructions on how to cook it from these ingredients,” said Turville.

And to close his remarks, Turville also referred to the South African variant: “It would be nice to see the data on RNA vaccine candidates for South African b1351. That variant makes a big dent in many of the current responses to vaccines. “

Decryption of vaccines in the trash

In the post that’s online, the scientists claim they were able to collect small portions of vaccines that were in jars intended to be thrown away and this they did with the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for research in the United States.

Pfizer’s sequence is already publicly available, but Moderna’s is not yet. And although the scientists stated that they consulted with Moderna before publishing, they have yet to receive a response from them.

Scientists Andrew Fire and Massa Shoura, who carried out the study, told Motherboard, the technology news site: “We do not reverse engineer the vaccine. We published the putative sequence of two synthetic RNA molecules that have become prevalent enough in the general environment of medicine and human biology in 2021. “Thus, they stressed, the sequences would be useful to quickly identify if what they are seeing is of origin. therapeutic or infectious.

It should be noted that these scientific advances will fundamentally allow the detection of false positives in Covid-19 tests, not the production of vaccines by third parties.

Drafting Clarín