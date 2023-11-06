In the largest investigation into underground banking in the Netherlands, according to the Public Prosecution Service, it was a Greek who pulled the strings. With the help of handymen from The Hague, he siphoned off half a billion in drug money. A story about window cleaners as money couriers, a brutal robbery with a snow shovel and chat messages in broken English: ‘Two cars. That’s more safe for me.’

