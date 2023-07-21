In São Paulo, the police arrested backers of a gang who are said to have planted cocaine on passengers. But the proceedings against two Brazilian women who were innocently imprisoned in Germany are ongoing.

AThe gang at São Paulo airport used football metaphors as code words, of course. On what days do you have time, wrote one of the bosses, to play football together? On Saturday, the young woman replied, she wanted to play football. And she sent voice messages to her mother: she was now at the airport waiting for the decision as to whether there was another game going on. “I’m out here waiting for Tamiris to kick the ball, I’m just waiting here and I’m hungry, mom, I need 40, 50 minutes, an hour at most.”

With the “ball”, the Brazilian investigators are certain, the woman meant: suitcase full of cocaine. This is how they describe it in their arrest warrants, which were executed this week and are available to the FAZ. 17 suspects were arrested, including those behind the “soccer games,” which police say went like this: