Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 02/25/2024 – 5:55

Flowers in shades of lilac and pink from a pioneer species cover deforested regions of Serra do Mar. Known as manacá da serra, it prepares the soil for the arrival of other species that will restore the health of the forest. Mar guarantee a spectacle in the period leading up to Easter. The gradation of colors, with variations of pink and white, breaks the harmony of the green surrounding the forests on the mountain range, which stretches from Rio de Janeiro to Santa Catarina.

The flowering of native trees from the Atlantic Forest, usual during the religious period of Lent, began earlier this year. The extreme heat may have brought forward the arrival of the numerous flowers that appear on the branches of Pleroma mutabile, the species' scientific name, according to data confirmed by the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden Research Institute.

The plant is also known in the world as Tibouchina mutabilis. Popularly, the best known names are manacá da serra, jacatirão, quaresmeira, among others. It was described in 1871 by the Brazilian José Mariano da Conceição Velloso, or Frei Velloso, a religious man interested in botany who accompanied expeditions through colonial Brazil.

In addition to its beauty, the presence of this tree reveals a lot about the environment. It can only develop where a void appears in the vegetation: its seeds need direct contact with exposed soil to sprout.

“She appears in the clearing where the forest was destroyed by man or naturally, like the death of a large tree by lightning. It causes the space to be quickly closed”, explains João Paulo Villani, environmental engineer.

This makes the mountain manacá a type of incubator for future healthy forests, vital for the Atlantic Forest to recover.

The forest healer

At Núcleo Santa Virgínia, part of the Serra do Mar State Park, Villani, who is also the space manager, knows exactly where to spot the flowers. Trees usually mark the border with deforested areas, pasture areas, or follow the line of highways.

“In the past, with deforestation for road construction, the original forest was removed and slopes were cut [superfície inclinada de um maciço de solo]. The lent trees established themselves there, it was a succession of nature, the seed found the soil and germinated,” Villani tells DW.

When the tiny seeds of Tibouchina mutabilis dispersed by the wind find bare soil, they germinate, stimulated by the sun's rays, and give rise to the plant. The role of this pioneer is to cover the land as quickly as possible. As it grows, its leaves die and fall, generating organic matter – which allows other species to arrive.

“After 15, 20 years of existence of the lent tree, fauna begins to move through it, in the understory that is formed. Bats arrive, bringing other types of seeds into the forest. And as the tree prepared the soil, the new seeds find favorable conditions to germinate”, explains the forestry engineer.

Flowery life and slow death

At four meters high, the mountain manacá already provides shade and attracts animals such as wild pigs, armadillos, macuco – birds that scratch the ground in search of earthworms and, in the process, “bury” more seeds.

Quaresmeira flowers, which appear in different shades of white, pink and lilac on the same plant, also communicate important messages to animals, says André Ferretti, forestry engineer and manager of biodiversity economics at the Grupo Boticário Nature Protection Foundation.

“The color signals to insects and animals what stage the flower is at. It is a natural mechanism that some species use to control the abundance or absence of animals, such as pollinators. So the insect that seeks nectar, or pollen, knows which flower to find”, explains Ferretti when detailing the co-evolution tactic developed by plants and animals.

After 50 years of healing the marks left by the cutting of the primary forest, the lentil tree begins to die alone. When this happens, the life that arose beneath it, in the understory, is ready to go on its own. Larger trees, extracted in the past for the value of their wood, such as canelas, grumixavas, guapeva and cedar, then begin to flourish.

“People look at that sea of ​​flowers, pink, white and lilac, and have no idea how important Lent is to make the forest healthy again”, says Villani.

But when they appear in the middle of a dense forest, the signal is warning. “Something could be wrong. If the trees grow too much in a region, it could be a sign that large species are dying, that there is a pest, or indicate that selective logging is taking place”, explains Ferretti.

Protected areas

When Villani arrived at Núcleo Santa Virgínia, in 1989, having recently graduated, he had the mission of taking care of two farms expropriated for the creation of the state park. The protected area, which initially had 5 thousand hectares, currently has 17,513 hectares and covers 5 municipalities in São Paulo (São Luiz do Paraitinga, Cunha, Natividade, Ubatuba and Caraguatatuba).

“Of the 17 thousand hectares, approximately 1.5 thousand are still covered by pasture. But in these 35 years of work, I saw 3,500 hectares transforming into forest”, says the manager.

Of the park's total area, around 70% is duly expropriated public land. The remainder are private properties awaiting the end of the land regularization process.

According to historical archives, the occupation by colonizers at the site began in 1781 with the Landim sesmaria. Deforestation arrived with the removal of wood, then came coal exploration, agriculture and livestock farming. In the 1960s, with tax incentives from the dictatorship, the Atlantic Forest was replaced by eucalyptus plantations by paper and cellulose companies. The protection area was only created in 1977.

“An environmental compensation project, for example, planted 321 thousand seedlings where eucalyptus used to be. Now there are everything from brown jaguars to small mice living there”, says Villani.

The expectation is that, in the next 30 years, juçara palm trees will dominate the space. The species from the Atlantic Forest is threatened with extinction due to the extraction of its palm hearts.

“The creation of conservation units were fundamental to maintaining what was left of the vegetation. There are more than 50 units in the north coast of Santa Catarina and south of São Paulo that protect the region with more sustainable activities, such as nature tourism and agroecology”, comments Ferretti.

Of the 1.3 million square kilometers of Atlantic Forest that initially covered 17 states, 24% of the original forest remains. Only 12.4% are in good condition.