EA new drilling machine is intended to speed up the rescue operation for construction workers who have been buried in a collapsed road tunnel for five days. The air force brought the machine to the scene of the accident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday; the huge drill barely fit in the cargo hold of the transport plane. “Drilling will begin soon,” said rescue operation leader Deepak Patil on Thursday.

The road tunnel under construction collapsed over a length of 200 meters on Sunday morning. Since the accident, excavators have been used to remove debris in order to reach the 40 buried victims. The emergency services also use heavy equipment to drive a steel pipe through the pile of rubble to the trapped workers.

With a diameter of 90 centimeters, the pipe is large enough to serve as an escape route for the workers. However, drilling work has so far made only slow progress. The trapped workers are also supplied with water, food, oxygen and medication through a narrower pipe. Some of those buried are sick. However, the Indian authorities have not yet provided any information on the number of those affected or their health status.



Security personnel guard the entrance to the road tunnel under construction that collapsed in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The 4.5 km long road tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon was planned to connect two ancient Hindu temples in the Himalayas. It is part of a road construction project massively supported by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is primarily intended to ensure better connections to some of the country’s most popular Hindu shrines. Accidents on construction sites of large infrastructure projects are not uncommon in India.