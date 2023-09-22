Growing up in Rochdale, a small town on the outskirts of Manchester, England, Luke Davies always felt different.

“When I started realizing I was gay, I thought maybe that was the problem,” he recalls.

But after coming out to his parents, Liz and Gary, at age 18, and seeing how he still felt different, Luke began to question himself again.

And people always gave their opinion about his physical appearance.

The young man remembers going to a job interview in which a hiring manager said he “fit” certain categories: being working class, gay and mixed race.

Luke was raised by two white British parents, so moments like this left him confused.

Finally, he thought a DNA test could help answer questions about his physical appearance.

In January 2019, Luke underwent a DNA test and his “life changed in the blink of an eye.”

Over the three years that followed, everything I knew about him and his family changed too, and he now documents his journey on BBC Three’s Stranger in My Family.

‘I had sleepless nights’

Taking a DNA test is a fairly simple process, explains Laura House, a genetic genealogist at Ancestry UK: you spit into a tube, mail it, and then receive the results online.

Laura adds that the test offers two types of results: ethnic estimation, which analyzes the populations to which a person’s DNA is most similar, and their similarities with other people in the database.

Luke says he “had a few sleepless nights” waiting for the results.

But nothing could prepare him for what would happen next.

At 27 years old, Luke discovered that he was mixed race. DNA testing revealed that his biological father was African and Portugueses, meaning that the man Luke had called father his entire life, Gary, was not his biological father.

“The results were surprising,” says Luke.

Days after receiving the results, Luke spoke to his mother, Liz. He remembers it was a tearful conversation.

Her mother told her that a few weeks after meeting Gary, she went on vacation with her friends to Portugal, where she had an affair with a bartender named Carlos.

Although his mother kept that secret for 27 years, the young man did not hesitate to forgive her.

“It forced us to face many things, but not in a hostile way,” he explains.

“We are all human, we all have flaws. And we all (had) the opportunity to share our perspective on things.”

However, the results had an effect on Luke, who left his full-time job: “I was having a lot of problems with my mental health.”

Racism

While the results helped Luke understand why he often felt like an outsider, they also raised new questions.

“You remember every memory, every difficult conversation. Obviously, she had suffered racism without realizing it,” Luke assures.

As a child, Luke remembers telling people he was from Rochdale, with some replying: “No, where are you really from?“.

While struggling with his new identity, Luke decided he needed to find his biological father, but he had some reservations: “My biggest fear was that my family would be blown up.”

After talking to his parents, Luke began looking for Carlos and asked Laura for help.

Using an online database of more than 23 million people who had also undergone DNA testing, along with other recordsLuke worked with Laura to identify his biological grandfather and another close relative.

With this new information, Luke flew to Portugal to continue his search.

“It was tense, there was a lot of emotion,” he says.

Luke met with Portuguese genealogist Angela Campos, a contact of Laura, who helped him locate Carlos.

They found Carlos’s contact information in the old bar where he worked and managed to contact him to ask for a DNA test.

To their surprise, they discovered that Carlos now lived in London, and he happily agreed to be tested.

The results confirmed it: Carlos was Luke’s biological father.

Luke says he “gets goosebumps thinking about it. It’s a pretty fresh memory.”

“Many people leave it too late”

Carlos was excited to meet Luke and introduce him to his other two children. And Luke immediately felt welcomed by them.

“Meeting Carlos and my brothers was beautiful,” says Luke.

“I never felt like I was trying to fit into his life. It was almost as if she had caught up with them.”

And knowing his biological family helped Luke better identify with his identity.

His grandmother is from the island of Pecixe, in Guinea-Bissau, and he says that when he saw a photo of her it was the first time he really felt connected to the black and African part of himself.

Luke no longer feels like a stranger.

“I feel like all the differences that make me up are the best parts,” he explains.

Since finding his biological father, Luke has had a strong and loving relationship with both his parents and Carlos.

It was the result Laura expected: “Many people go out (to look for their biological family) too late and when they finally do, they are all dead. “They can’t get any answers to their questions.”

Expanding DNA testing is the key to helping people like Luke, Laura explains: “Twenty years ago, if you didn’t know who your father was, you had nothing.”

“We need to make sure (the tests) are accessible in countries where they don’t have adoption records,” adds Laura.

“What could be more important than giving people access to their own family history?” he adds.

The search for his biological father has taught Luke a lot about himself: “I’ve been on this three-year journey where I had to face all my emotions, but in the same process, I realized how grateful I am for the life I’ve had.”

