Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/1/2023 – 9:39 am

Share



An unprecedented initiative involving some of the most renowned hospitals in the country is helping to improve the services offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) and save lives. The Saúde em Nossas Mãos program has already managed to prevent 11,243 cases of nosocomial infections and save more than 4,000 people since it was created five years ago, according to an unprecedented survey released this week.

The initiative is from the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, HCor, Albert Einstein, Moinhos de Vento and Sírio-Libanês, all of them with international accreditation. Professionals from these hospitals train colleagues in more than 300 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the SUS in the best practices to combat nosocomial infection – one of the biggest problems in closed units.

“When we are treating very serious patients, nothing is simple: handling a respirator, changing a catheter, handling the patient, everything has a very high risk”, explained the CEO of HCor, Fernando Torelly, representative of the hospitals with the SUS program. “We go to the hospitals, train the teams, qualify them, monitor hospital infection indicators, help implement the protocols of our hospitals, this includes team hygiene, patient handling, among other things. With that, we are reaching a gold standard, equivalent to the best hospitals in the world, with a low number of infections.”

In five years, the project generated savings of BRL 548 million for public coffers, according to the Ministry of Health. In the last 18 months alone, 3,764 cases of infection were prevented, 1,434 lives saved and savings of BRL 230,500,178. According to program data, for every BRL 1.00 invested, the project generates savings of BRL 4.14 for SUS. And these results can be even more impactful, as the current cycle ends in December of this year. In the long term, the expectation is to contribute to changing the culture of health organizations with regard to patient safety.

“When a patient has a nosocomial infection, he stays longer in the hospital, spends more public money”, explained Torelly. “In addition, he occupies a bed that could be used by another patient.”

The money for implementing the training comes from the tax exemption offered to hospitals by the government. Instead of paying certain taxes, they can choose to invest in certain programs. In the case of HCor, for example, the amount is R$ 60 million, according to Torelly.























