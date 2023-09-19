The Cannabis Social Club in the Hessian state capital Wiesbaden already has more than 400 members, many from the middle of society. They hope to soon be able to purchase marijuana legally.

Rand 420 people from Wiesbaden and the surrounding area are probably waiting eagerly for the purchase and consumption of cannabis to be approved. Although the Federal Cabinet has decided to partially legalize the light drug, the controversial law is not yet in force – the Bundestag’s resolution is still missing. But if that happens and the club is approved by the authorities, the approximately 420 followers of the Indian hemp plant will be able to smoke weed legally relatively quickly, because they are members of the Wiesbaden Cannabis Social Club, which was founded in May.

Fynn von Kutzschenbach and Winnrich Tischel don’t have much in common with the stoner cliché. The 19-year-old Kutzschenbach is a marketing entrepreneur, the 24-year-old Tischel works for the Wiesbaden city administration. They are among seven founding members of the club and speak openly about having smoked marijuana. “I smoked more regularly when I was younger, but that’s not my thing at the moment. I’ll wait until it’s legalized and the clean stuff is out,” says Tischel. Kutzschenbach adds: “I didn’t smoke weed more than three times, I just tried it.”