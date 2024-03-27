When the staggering loot from an online bank heist was laundered through his service, Alex Pertsev responded with three letters: lol. Laughing out loud. The Dutch Russian is said to have helped launder more than a billion dollars. It is a story with a high James Bond feel: about hackers from North Korea, the financing of nuclear weapons and a boy next door from Amstelveen. “Apparently it was funny too.”

#39boy #door39 #laundered #billion #crime #money #39Lol39