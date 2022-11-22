Passing on information about offers to each other, ignoring buyers without a buyer’s agent, not honoring oral agreements. Many people who are house hunting come across this kind of practice from real estate agents. The bidding log, which will be mandatory for members of the major brokerage organizations from next year, should help put an end to that. This should level the playing field for buyers, but sellers also benefit from a fairer bidding process.

Unfair practices in the housing market were high on the political agenda last year after a hotline of Eigen Huis, the association of homeowners, received more than six hundred complaints in two months. Most of these were customer complaints.

One of the most important measures that the government is taking for the time being to improve the bidding process is the introduction of a bidding log. In this, brokers must record the details of every bid that comes in. Once the sale has been completed, all parties involved will be given access to the logbook. The fact that those involved can check the process afterwards should encourage brokers to act with integrity.

The bidding log should eventually become a legal requirement. Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning, CDA) has already agreed with real estate organizations NVM, VBO and Vastgoedpro that they will oblige their members to work with it from January 2023. The organizations have been encouraging them to do so since July.

Digital safe

One of the providers of a bid log system is Fair Bidding. This organization works with VBO, and also has partnerships with NVM and VastgoedPro. The system has a fixed period for making bids. These will then be placed in a ‘digital vault’. No one can reach that, not even the real estate agent. At the end of the period, the broker and the seller review the offers and together decide to whom they will award the house.

Barry Duking and his ex-wife sold their house in Ulft through a broker who already works with this system. The transparency that the logbook offers was an important reason for choosing this. Duking: “We live in a village. We know everyone who has come to watch. We will continue to live here and that is why we wanted this to take place in a fair way and not to become a horse trade.” The house had an asking price of 450,000 euros. Seven bids were received, and the property eventually went to the highest bidder for just over 10 percent above the asking price.

Broker Adriaan Tollenaar from Lelystad is also enthusiastic about this system. “We no longer have to keep or answer notes. There is an automated process, it all comes in automatically. I think that is a big advantage for the selling party.”

By horse trading, or more precisely ‘negotiating’, a sales broker can of course get the most out of it for his customer. If the bidding process is fully automated, this is not possible, as Marius Kooistra also saw when selling his house in Gendringen. “When I bought my house thirty-five years ago, I was able to negotiate. That was different now. I didn’t hear anything until the procedure was over. So you can’t say that something needs to be added for the benefit of your own wallet, but this is a fair system.” The house went for 6 percent above the asking price of three tons.

‘Also in the interest of sellers’

Sellers also have an interest in their house not being sold for too high an amount, thinks Leander Heutinck, the Achterhoek real estate agent of Kooistra and Duking who has been working with the bidding log Fair Bieden for some time. “A seller may lose a few thousand euros, but most sellers are also buyers. Of course everyone wants a good price, but in general people want to do it in a decent way.”

Broker Tollenaar points out that it can also be unfavorable for sellers if a buyer bets too high. “He may get a few thousand euros more, but it is short-term thinking. A house still needs to be appraised. If the value is lower than the offer, there is a chance that the financing condition will be invoked. Then the seller will be six weeks further.”

The bidding log can prevent the owner sellers from being disadvantaged by their own broker. Many brokers provide mortgage advice. In addition, a buyer often also has a house to sell. Sometimes a sales broker gives a buyer who comes to him for mortgage advice and the sale of that old house a preferential position. If there is a higher offer, such a broker will withhold it from the seller. Heutinck: “With the ‘Fair Bidding’ system, this is no longer possible because the seller ultimately sees all bids at once and will choose from them.”

A transparent process also helps to generate more interest in a property, he continues. “We have noticed that many potential buyers are at risk of dropping out because they feel they have no control over the process unless they talk to the sales agent. That is no longer necessary with this system. Buyers are more in control of who they want to do business with and can fully focus on the offer they want to make when making a purchase.”

Home sellers Barry Duking and Marius Kooistra have both bought another home. Kooistra bought a new-build home at a predetermined price and therefore did not have to make an offer. Duking bought through a bidding process similar to that of selling his own home. He could make one offer online. This also worked out well. “As a buyer and as a seller, I have had a very positive experience.”

No standard yet

The fact that there is not yet a clear standard for the bidding log is a weak point in the plans of the government and brokerage organisations. For example, a bidding log in which the bids are not automatically recorded is vulnerable to manipulation. By not entering a bid in the system, a real estate agent who wants to allocate a home to a specific buyer can, for example, conceal the fact that there was a more attractive offer.

Real estate agent Heutinck: “Offering honestly via a ‘digital vault’ provides complete insight. As far as we are concerned, this should become the norm if there are more applicants for a home. We have only had positive experiences in the last six months with excellent results for sellers.”

Lourens Pel of Fair Bieden hopes for some form of certification for bidding log systems. Only if certain requirements are met can a bidding log be certified. “We are working hard on it at the moment. This is a long and difficult process, but in the end we prevent variants that bear the name bidding log, but are less good for the consumer.”