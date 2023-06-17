with videoThey do not have their own football stadium, the line-up varies per match, but in terms of online reach, Creators FC trumps many professional clubs. The team of YouTubers and influencers such as Enzo Knol, Gio and MoBicep reaches no fewer than 50 million people via Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The Utrecht magician Roy van Rossum (50) – aka ‘Roy de Coach’ – is the brain behind the wildly popular football team.