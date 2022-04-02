Home page politics

Hannes Niemeyer

Around the Ukraine war, there were some mysteries about the huge Russian convoy in front of Kyiv. Now it should be clear how he could be stopped.

Kyiv – These are images that caused a great stir in the Ukraine conflict*, which has long since become a Ukraine war: a gigantic convoy could be seen on satellite images shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of the neighboring country. According to the recordings, it is said to have been up to 60 kilometers long. Armed vehicles as well as supply wagons were moving in a seemingly endless line towards a clear Russian destination: the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

What seemed like an almost insurmountable superiority of military machines, however, surprisingly quickly became a problem for Russia. The convoy came to a standstill early on. Internationally, it was puzzling over what goal the army of Vladimir Putin* was pursuing. A few days later the surprising turning point in the Ukraine war* followed. The convoy broke up and regrouped. Supposedly, in some kind of new strategy, to reorganize again for an advance on Kyiv. In the meantime, however, after the Ukraine negotiations, Moscow is saying that the “main tasks” around the capital have been completed and that they want to focus on the Donbass.

Ukraine war: convoy in front of Kyiv caused a mystery – now it should be clear how it was stopped

Well, at a time when the convoy has almost been forgotten, it is also becoming clear what brought the gigantic column to a standstill. A 30-man special unit of the Ukrainians, like him, is said to be responsible for this Guardians reported. The troop is called “Aerorozvidka” – and is said to have managed to stop the convoy in the shortest possible time.

But anyone who now thinks of elite soldiers armed to the teeth is wrong. Rather, the group, which is said to have been founded eight years ago, consists of IT specialists who have developed their own machines like drones for combat. They are now said to be a kind of air reconnaissance unit for the Ukrainian army. Actually dissolved in 2019, it was called up again due to the increasing threat from Russian units on the border.

Ukraine war: 30-strong special unit attacked a column in a targeted manner – “After that he was stuck”

And it was precisely this troop that managed to stop the convoy. At least that’s what their commander, Lt. Yaroslav Honchar to the Guardians. According to this, the members are said to have driven through the forest on both sides of the road at night on quad bikes, equipped with night vision goggles, sniper rifles, remote-detonated mines, drones with thermal cameras and drones with portable 1.5 kg bombs. The drones are self-made, they are 1.5 meters long, have eight rotors and are able to drop said bombs or anti-tank grenades. In addition, according to the Guardians-report also set up a network called Delta, which consists of sensors along the war front, which depicts the movements of enemy troops in a digital map.

Ukraine war: “All this happened only because of the work of 30 people”

“This small unit destroyed two or three vehicles at the head of the convoy during the night,” reports Honchar. “And then he got stuck. They stayed two more nights and destroyed a few more vehicles.” What was special: the special troops did not even let go after the convoy had broken up, instead they even managed to attack the unit’s supply depot. According to Honchar, the first squadron of the convoy got stuck “without oil, without bombs, without gas”. “And it all happened because of the work of 30 people.”

Like much information in the Ukraine war, Honchar’s information cannot be verified 100 percent, as can the Guardians writes. However, the US Department of Defense has confirmed that military operations by Ukraine caused the convoy to be stopped. The great importance of drones in the Ukrainian resistance has also been proven.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has progressed further. However, the Kremlin troops had few great successes. Instead, reports are piling up that Russian soldiers are allegedly refusing orders*. (han) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA