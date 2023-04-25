GIs there hope for the owners of old, rickety cars? For example, can you simply bring a large trowel with you to the main inspection at the TÜV if the turn signal no longer works? After all, that’s what Karl-Heinz Rehkopf did on Monday at TÜV Nord in Einbeck, Lower Saxony – and received a test sticker for two more years for his almost 130-year-old example of the Benz Victoria model. Classic car expert Thorsten Rinke from TÜV Nord says that this is “a nice thought game”, but that different legal regulations apply to very old vehicles than to modern ones. The requirements that a vehicle must meet depend on the date of initial registration. Direction indicators for vehicles would have to have a type approval from the first registration on January 1, 1957. “Before January 1, 1970, red rear direction indicators were also permitted.”

Thanks to the legal situation, Rinke was able to give what is probably the oldest car in Germany – perhaps also in the world – an inspection sticker. However, the special regulations for the car with the model number 99 fill an entire DIN A4 sheet. Because it only has candle-lit lamps, it can only be driven during the day. And to turn the signal, you always have to have a large trowel on board.



Normally, the car is in the car museum PS-RAM in Einbeck, the donor Rehkopf personally drives it to the TÜV every two years. For this he needs support from a specialist from the museum workshop. To start you have to turn a flywheel “with real spin”, says museum spokesman Stephan Richter, while driving you are constantly busy adjusting the fuel mixture. “You have to pull out all the stops for that,” says Richter. “You can’t have a conversation while driving.” “If the weather is bad, and there is high air pressure and high humidity, the mixture has to be richer.” With its six horsepower, the car can reach speeds of up to 30 kilometers per hour. It has a three-liter, one-cylinder engine and is steered by a steering rod. Every 15 kilometers you have to stop to refill water and re-grease the engine. The trips to the TÜV every two years are the main job that the old lady still has to fulfill, otherwise she is only presented at festivals.



The car was built in 1894, the sewing silk manufacturer Alexander Gütermann from Gutach bought it directly from Karl Benz in Mannheim and promoted his coachman to chauffeur. The Gütermanns then took care of the Victoria for generations, and it was not until 2009 that they sold the car to the museum’s founder, Rehkopf.

The museum recently bought another original from the family: what is perhaps the first traffic ticket in traffic history states that Gütermann drove so fast through Denzlingen on May 16, 1895 that “the curtains fluttered” in a nearby inn. Gütermann had to pay a fine of three marks for this – long before there were speed limits.