Et is a brisk march up to the stadium of 1. FC Heidenheim. From the station square past the cinema and through the castle park, then straight ahead along the uphill path to the hill above the Brenz, where this football club is based, which once began a journey in the Oberliga Baden-Württemberg that has now taken it to the football Bundesliga led.

This journey took place in stages, “step by step, one after the other”, as CEO Holger Sanwald put it in an interview with the FAZ, unconsciously drawing parallels to the march up to the arena with its 15,000 seats in the coming season Teams like FC Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund will be guests.