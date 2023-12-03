Houthis in Yemen: attacks on Israel will continue after the end of the truce in Gaza

The militant group Ansar Allah (Houthis), operating in Yemen, will resume attacks on Israel amid the end of the truce in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the official representative of the Houthi armed forces, Yahya Saria, reports RIA News.

“The armed forces will resume delivering painful and crushing blows to the Zionist entity [Израилю] after it returned to aggression against the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

Earlier, Saria said that the Houthis launched ballistic missiles at several military targets in the city of Eilatna in southern Israel. According to a spokesman for the movement, the Houthis will continue to attack the Israeli state until it stops its aggression against the Palestinian people.