While there is intense anger in the Arab world over Israel’s brutal war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas in retaliation for the group’s massacre in southern Israel, most Arab states are withholding military support. Besides Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, only the Houthis, who control most of Yemen, are actively trying to help the Palestinians with attacks on Israeli targets. Both with missiles and by hijacking ships. These Houthi actions are increasingly causing concern for the United States, Israel and other countries, also because the maritime route along Yemen is of great strategic importance.

This Sunday the Houthis fought missile attacks on three cargo ships sailing through the Red Sea near Yemen, while the American destroyer USS Carney neutralized three drones of the Yemeni group. According to the Houthis, the ships had a connection with Israel. One of them, the Unity Explorer, is partly owned by a member of the Israeli Unger family, which has extensive interests in shipping. None of the affected ships were seriously damaged.

It is not the first time that the Houthis have carried out such attacks to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. Last month they hijacked a Japanese ship that they said also had ties to Israel, in a spectacular action that saw heavily armed fighters dropped onto its deck by helicopter. They published even a video of the hijacking. Afterwards they sailed the ship to the port city of Hodeida.

Last week, a group of Houthis tried something similar, but were chased away by another US Navy ship. They fired rockets towards Israel for the first time in October. Eilat, the seaside resort on the Red Sea, may have been the target. The same destroyer USS Carney then shot down three Houthi missiles and several drones.

According to several sources, the Houthis have significantly militarized the coast near Hodeida and some neighboring islands in recent months. It is precisely from there that the missiles and drones would also have been fired at Israel and the ships.

Relations with Iran

“These attacks pose a direct threat to international trade and maritime security,” the US Central Command for the Middle East said on Sunday evening. The Americans also said they have “every reason” to believe that the attacks were made possible by Iran.

In practice, however, it is difficult to determine the extent to which Iran has a hand in these types of actions. Although Iran has been supporting the Houthis for years, including with weapons, the Houthis have never been a puppet of Tehran. However, relations have become much closer after the (failed) Saudi attempt to overthrow the Houthi regime. Some Yemen analysts also believe that a faction of hardline supporters within the Houthis is using the Gaza war to strengthen their position in their own country.

According to analysts, the Houthis hope to rebuild some credit in their own country with these types of actions. The Houthis themselves have been in recent months has fallen more out of favor with part of its own population. In September, for example, they arrested around 1,500 people who were celebrating Republic Day, commemorating Yemen’s independence in 1962, a bit too exuberantly for their taste.

For some time now, part of the population has had no interest in the Houthi regime, which sometimes tries to impose a more fundamentalist Islam than the Yemenis have traditionally known. Many Yemenis also believe that the Houthis care far too little about the well-being of the citizens.

Also read

Yemenis long for new beginnings, but peace remains a dream