Houthis vow to respond to Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s western Hodeida port

Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement will respond to Israeli airstrikes on Hodeida, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said, reports RIA News.

The Israeli army called the strike on the port of Hodeida a response to “hundreds of attacks on Israel in recent months.”

Earlier it became known about a joint attack by Israel and the United States on fuel depots in the port of the city of Hodeidah. It is noted that as a result of the strike there are casualties and wounded.