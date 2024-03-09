“Protecting Israeli and American ships” exposes Italy to risks and, in particular, “threatens the safety of its ships in the future”. This is what the deputy head of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) media authority and president of the board of directors of the Saba news agency, Nasr al-Din Amer, said in an interview with Adnkronos, commenting on the operation conducted in recent days by the destroyer 'Caio Duilio' which shot down a drone in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab.

“It shouldn't have happened,” he stresses. The drone, the Ministry of Defense explained, was about six kilometers from the Italian ship, flying towards it. “We did not decide to target Italy's shipsbut the fact that it stopped our operation is unacceptable”, explains Amer, one of the 'media faces' of the Houthis.

“It is not true, we did not attack any Italian ships. It would be better to avoid suspicious and inaccurate information,” Amer clarifies.”We don't want to target Italy or other countries. Our target is American, British and Israeli ships and those directed towards the Zionist entity”, says Amer.

Is or will Italy be a target of Houthi military operations? “Let's see the developments and then we will decide,” says Amer, answering the question of whether the fact that Italy has operational command of the European defense mission Aspides makes it a target for Yemen's militiamen. “If Italy were to stop our attack again it would mean its greater involvement in the war against us”, he specifies.