The Houthis return to threaten Italy, after the events involving the destroyer 'Caio Duilio' and Parliament's yes to the Aspides mission. The 'j'accuse' was launched in an interview with Adnkronos by the deputy head of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) Media Authority and president of the board of directors of the Saba news agency, Nasr al-Din Amer , pointing the finger at the operation conducted by our Navy ship which shot down a drone in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The drone, the Ministry of Defense explained, was about six kilometers from the 'Caio Duilio', flying towards it. “It shouldn't have happened,” Amer says.

“We did not decide to target Italy's ships, but the fact that it stopped our operation is unacceptable”, explains one of the 'media faces' of the Houthis – a Zaydi Shiite group that controls large areas of Yemen between which the capital Sana'a – according to which “protecting Israeli and American ships” exposes Italy to risks and, in particular, “threatens the safety of its ships in the future.” Amer insists that the Houthis have not attacked any Italian ships, urging them to “avoid suspicious and inaccurate information”.

“Target are US, UK and Israeli ships”

“We do not want to target Italy or other countries. Our target are American, British and Israeli ships and those headed towards the Zionist entity”, Amer said on the day in which the Yemeni militiamen – through their military spokesperson Yahya Sarea – claimed responsibility for launching “37 drones” against “a number of US destroyers in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden”. Previously the US Central Command (Centcom) explained in a tweet that the US Navy and coalition ships in the region had shot down 15 unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Italy in the crosshairs? Let's see”

But could Italy become a target of Houthi military operations? “Let's see the developments and then we will decide”, replies the representative of Ansar Allah, hinting at a potential risk for our country, which recently assumed operational command of the European defense mission Aspides. Amer warns against repeating an operation similar to the one involving 'Caio Duilio'.

“If Italy were to stop our attack again it would mean its greater involvement in the war against us”, he specifies, underlining that the Red Sea remains a safe trade route for all ships, with the exception of American, British and those headed towards Israel. “There are no dangers for (commercial traffic, ed.) in the Red Sea, except for the fact that it has been militarized by America and Great Britain”, she concludes.