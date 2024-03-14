The leader of the HouthisAbdul Malik al-Houthi, announced in a televised speech that the Yemeni militiamen they will prevent ships linked to Israel from also crossing the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope.

''Our main battle is to prevent ships linked to the Israeli enemy from crossing not only the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but also the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope. This is an important step and we have started to implement our operations in this regard,'' he explained.