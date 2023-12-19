The Houthi militia, from Yemen, stated this Tuesday (19) that the international coalition formed by the United States to protect maritime navigation in the Red Sea is an “alliance to protect Israel and its ships”, and that it “is part of the aggression against the Palestinian people, Gaza and Arab and Islamic nations.”

According to information from the agency Reutersthe political office of the extremist militia said, through a statement, that the US coalition “contradicts international law” and does not protect maritime navigation, but “threatens and seeks to militarize the Red Sea for the benefit of Israel”.

“The international coalition that America announced under the pretext of protecting maritime navigation in the Red Sea is an alliance to protect the Israeli entity and protect Israeli ships. It is an integral part of the aggression against the Palestinian people, Gaza and Arab and Islamic nations,” the statement said.

The United States launched a multinational operation on Monday (18) to protect trade in the Red Sea, after attacks by the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, forced major shipping companies to change route, raising concerns about sustained disruptions in the global trade.

The Houthi militia, which since last month has fired drones and missiles at international ships sailing through the Red Sea, has said these attacks are a “response” to Israel’s “devastating bombardment of the Gaza Strip”, controlled by Hamas terrorists since 2007. .

“The Yemeni army does not pose any threat to any country, we only target Israeli ships or ships heading to Israeli ports,” he said.

Earlier, a man identified as Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, told Iranian TV Al-alam that any country that moves against Yemen “will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea,” the Reuters.