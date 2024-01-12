Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced today that five of their fighters were killed and six others wounded in a total of 73 bombings. carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Arab country in response to insurgent attacks in the Red Sea.

The insurgents' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised statement that the US and UK launched a total of 73 attacks targeting several provinces inl Yemen controlled by the Houthis, resulting in the death of five of their members and the wounding of six others.

Kremlin condemnation

The Kremlin today condemned the US and British air strikes on Yemen and denounced that these actions are not covered by any UN Security Council resolution.

“We condemn them (the attacks),” Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone press conference, adding that “from the point of view of international law they are illegitimate.”

He recalled that the Security Council approved a draft resolution presented by the US thatwho condemned the attacks by Yemeni rebels, in whose vote Russia and three other countries abstained.



“We abstained. The countries that attacked tried to give a legal basis to their actions. That attempt failed, since the resolution adopted did not give the right to launch attacks,” the spokesperson stressed.

Regarding Houthi attacks on merchant ships, Peskov noted that Russia has repeatedly called on Yemeni rebels to “give up this practice,” which Russia considers “extremely wrong.”

Previously, the spokesperson for Russian diplomacy, María Zajárova, described the bombings against the territory of Yemen as another example of “total disregard for international law.”

EFE