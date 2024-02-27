The The United States and Britain imposed sanctions against Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh, number two of the al-Quds Forces of the Guardians of the Iranian Revolution, for the support provided to the Yemeni Houthi militiamen. The Artura company responsible for transporting Iranian products aimed at financing the Houthis with Cap Tees Shipping was also sanctioned. The measures were ordered by the US Treasury Department in collaboration with the British government.

Houthi militiaman Ibrahim al Nashiri was also sanctioned, accused of providing ''significant direct and indirect military support'' to the Yemeni group. ''The revenues generated through these illicit networks have favored the activities of the Houthis, including numerous terrorist attacks in the region,'' reads a note from the US Treasury Department. The US government said it wanted to express with the sanctions its ''determination to combat the efforts of the al-Quds Force and the Houthis who seek to evade American sanctions and threaten new attacks in the region''.

The objective of ''the United States and Great Britain is to continue to try to interrupt the financing flows that allow destabilizing activities as the Houthis persistently threaten the security of international trade''.

The British government, for its part, underlined in a note that the sanctions intend to target ''those who support or favor the actions of the Houthis in the Middle East and the Red Sea'', warning: ''We will act without hesitation to protect regional stability and maritime safety'' in the area. The attacks carried out by the Houthis and supported by Iran are, said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, ''unacceptable, illegal and represent a threat to innocent lives and to freedom of navigation''.