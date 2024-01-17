The spokesman for the Houthi militia, Mohamed Abdelsalam, considered it an “honor” that his group was designated this Wednesday (17) as terrorist by the United States and said that this will not change “Yemen's position in support of Palestine”.

“The US designation is worthless and it will not change Yemen's position in support of Palestine. On the contrary, we consider it as a badge of honor for supporting the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip while the US exercises its aggression against the Yemen”, he declared on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He noted that it is the US's “arrogant policies” and its “support for the criminal Zionist entity”, referring to Israel, that are the “real sponsors of terrorism”.

Meanwhile, Mohamed al Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political cabinet, said on his X account that this decision “brings nothing new.”

“This is in addition to the fact that Ansar Allah [houthis] currently enjoys great popular support that is unparalleled at the local, Arab, Islamic and international levels,” he declared.

Furthermore, this decision “will undermine the credibility of the US government in the eyes of the people of the world, because the terrorist is the one who supports and protects the perpetrators of genocide and not the one who fights to prevent it,” he said.

Bukhaiti concluded by saying that the Houthis are “men of war” but also men of peace, which is why he called on the US and the UK to “stop the crimes of genocide in Gaza and stop their aggression against Yemen.”

“The ball is in their court and they can call us whatever they want,” he emphasized.

The US designation of the Houthi militia as terrorists comes days after the United States and United Kingdom launched a bombing campaign against the group's military targets in Yemen due to the insurgents' attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and Bab Strait. al Mandeb, which seriously affected international maritime trade.