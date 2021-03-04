Yemeni Houthis announced a missile strike on the object of the Saudi state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, writes The Jerusalem Post.

In the armed forces of the Houthis Yahya Sariya, it was clarified that the missile was fired at an object in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi authorities have not yet commented on this information.

In late February, it was reported that the Houthis also launched precision strikes with missiles and drones in Riyadh and other cities.

Recently it became known that the US authorities imposed sanctions against two militant leaders of the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in Yemen.