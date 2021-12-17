An attack by Houthis rebels killed 14 Sudanese soldiers in northwestern Yemen, near the border with Saudi Arabia, Yemeni military sources reported on Friday.

Sudanese soldiers died in an attack on the Saudi-led military coalition’s facilities in Haradh, in Hajjah province, sources told AFP.

Sudan is part of the military coalition that has intervened in Yemen since 2015 to support the internationally recognized government against rebels linked to Iran. Both sides are in a bloody conflict, which has plunged the country into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The war between the Yemeni authorities and insurgents has been going on since 2014 and will have caused, directly and indirectly (also through hunger, disease and lack of water), the death of approximately 377,000 people by the end of this year, according to a UN report.

The conflict, which has also displaced millions of people, has meant that more than 80% of the population, numbering around 30 million, has come to depend on international aid.

