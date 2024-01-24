Houthi militiamen during a meeting at the end of military training, in Sanaa, Yemen | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Leaders of the Houthi militia, which controls the capital and other regions of Yemen, ordered this Wednesday (24) the departure of American and British employees from the UN and humanitarian organizations based in Sanaa. Foreign citizens have a period of one month to leave the country.

The announcement comes amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, mainly after attacks led by the US and UK governments, with the support of other nations, against targets of the terrorist group sponsored by Iran.

The Houthis have declared war on Israel and its allies in recent months, and have already attacked several commercial ships in the Red Sea this month, aiming to reduce Israel's control over the war started to eliminate Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The militiamen claim that their attacks aim to “demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israeli offensive”.

“The ministry would like to emphasize that it is necessary to inform employees and workers with US and British citizenship to prepare to leave the country within 30 days,” says a letter sent by the Houthi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the acting humanitarian coordinator of the UN in Yemen, Peter Hawkins. The veracity of the writing was confirmed by Reuters, in a conversation with the group's main negotiator, Mohammed Abdulsalam.

The document also determines that foreign organizations do not hire American and British citizens for operations inside Yemen.