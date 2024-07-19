Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A drone belonging to the Houthi rebels hits Tel Aviv during the night. Due to a human error, it was not shot down. At least one person died.

Tel Aviv – The Islamist Houthi militia attacked Israel in the night of Friday (19 July) from the Yemen with a drone. According to the Israeli military, one of the long-range drones hit a residential building near the US embassy in Tel Aviv. At least eight people were injured and one person died. The Israeli metropolis on the Mediterranean is now on high alert.

Houthi militia drone hits Tel Aviv: Israeli army speaks of “human error”

The unmanned aerial vehicle loaded with explosives flew in from the sea, the Israeli army said. The drone was identified, but was not attacked by air defenses due to a human error, the Times of Israel. Therefore, there was no air strike before the impact, the report continues. A military spokeswoman confirmed in response to a request from the German Press Agencythat there was no air raid warning. The site of the impact is in the historic center of Tel Aviv, the Israeli army said.

Until now, the city of Tel Aviv had been largely spared from drone attacks. The deadly incident “should not have happened,” the Times of Israel an army spokesman. The Houthis officially claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday and announced that Tel Aviv would remain a main target. Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv, said that the city was on “heightened alert” after the deadly drone attack. The news portal Al-Arabiya reported on Friday an attack with a total of four drones and ballistic missiles.

Drone attack on Tel Aviv: Israel announces retaliation

The Houthis described the attack on Tel Aviv as retaliation for Israeli military actions in Gaza StripIsrael’s Defense Minister Joav Galant announced on Friday that he would retaliate for the attack. “The Defense Ministry is working to immediately strengthen all defense systems and will deal with anyone who harms the State of Israel or commits terror against it,” Galant warned in a statement sent by his office.

Pro-Huthi demonstrators in January 2024 Yemen (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Osamah Yahya/Zuma Wire

Previously, the Houthis had repeatedly attacked merchant ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea. The Shiite militia sees itself as part of the “Axis of Resistance” and is financially supported by Iran. The Houthis’ slogan calls for, among other things, the “death of Israel”. The alliance includes the Lebanese Hezbollah-militia and the radical Palestinian organization Hamas other Islamist militant groups in Syria and Iraq. (bme with dpa)