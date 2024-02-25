Houthi attack today 25 February on the American tanker Torm Thor in the Gulf of Aden. But the American warship USS Mason shot down the anti-ship ballistic missile, the American Central Command (Centcom) announced on X. USS Mason and MV Torm Thor reported no damage.

Overnight, a large-scale attack by the United States and the United Kingdom was launched against numerous Houthi targets in Yemen, the New York Times reports, citing US administration sources, explaining that the attacks were aimed at reducing the ability of the Iranian-backed militiamen to attack ships along routes in the Red Sea.

American and British warplanes hit missile systems, launchers and other targets, officials said. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand provided support to the operation, according to a joint statement from the countries involved released by the Department of Defense.

Commenting on the operation, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin explained that “Houthi rebels will continue to face retaliation for their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.” “The United States will not hesitate to act, if necessary, to defend life and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways.”