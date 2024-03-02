This afternoon, March 2, “in implementation of the principle of self-defense, Nave Duilio shot down a drone in the Red Sea. The drone, with similar characteristics to those already used in previous attacks, was about 6 kilometers from the Italian ship, flying towards it”. The Ministry of Defense announced this.

“Currently in the area to guarantee freedom of navigation and the security of trade routes, Nave Duilio has replaced the Martinengo ship in the national activity, which began at the end of December, following attacks by Houthi militiamen against traffic sailing in the strait of Bab-el Mandeb.

The Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto underlined that The Houthi terrorist attacks are a serious violation of international law and an attack on the safety of maritime traffic on which our economy depends. These attacks are part of a hybrid war, which uses every possibility, not just military, to damage some countries and benefit others.”