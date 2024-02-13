Rebel group had already claimed responsibility for the attack, but said it was an American ship

The US said on Monday (Feb 12, 2024) that Houthi rebels struck a Greek ship in the Red Sea that was transporting corn from Brazil to Iran. The Houthis had already taken responsibility for the attack, however, they said it was a ship North American.

Since November, the rebel group has attacked US and UK commercial ships bound for Israel. This is a way of showing support for the Palestinians and Hamas, the extremist group that controls the Gaza Strip and is at war with Israel.

The Houthis have their origins in a group from northern Yemen and belong to the Shiite segment of the Muslim religion, just like Iran. The religious link between the group and Tehran makes them considered allies. Both are part of the “Axis of Resistance”, which includes Hamas.

The rebel group said it will continue its attacks until a ceasefire is agreed in the Gaza Strip and food and medicine are allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

“In this case, it appears that Iran's destabilizing activities have endangered the food security of the Iranian people”, said one State Department spokesperson North American.

According to the spokesperson, the ship is owned by Star Bulk Carriers, “a global shipping company based in Greece and partially owned by the US”. The vessel was not subject to US sanctions because it was transporting corn, which falls under the exception covering the supply of food. The ship suffered minor damage and the crew was not injured, the US said.

Since the attacks in the Red Sea began, some shipping companies have suspended transit in the region. As a result, ships need to make longer and more expensive trips around Africa to avoid being attacked.

