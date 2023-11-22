Al Masirah: Yemen’s Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Eilat in Israel

A spokesman for the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, Yahya Saria, said that the Houthis launched ballistic missiles at several military targets in the southern Israeli city of Eilat. The TV channel reports this Al Masirah.

Saria promised that the Houthis would continue to carry out strikes “until Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people stops.”

Earlier, the Israeli ship Galaxy Leader was captured in the Red Sea. There were 22 people on board the ship and no Israeli citizens. A member of the Supreme Political Council of the Republic, formed by the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, Houthi Muhammad Ali al-Houthi said that the ship will not be released until Israel stops the operation in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi denied Tehran’s involvement in the seizure of the Israeli vessel in the Red Sea. He noted that Israel’s accusations are categorical and false.