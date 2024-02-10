Houthis, defense responds: “Threats? Part of hybrid war”

“The Houthi threats towards us are part of their hybrid war. Attacking commercial ships of nations unrelated to what is happening in Gaza, disseminating false information, allowing ships of the Russian Federation and China to pass freely in the Red Sea but not the others, threatening Italy for assuming tactical command of the Operation 'Aspides', which has as its sole purpose the defense of our ships and free navigation, are attempts to undermine our and the European Union's cohesion“. Thus, in a note, the Ministry of Defense.

“The Houthis want to convince us that silently accepting the blackmail of terrorism and looking the other way instead of defending security and free navigation, which is what 'Aspides' will do, is the right thing to do, the most convenient. Italy has promoted and supports the European Union operation 'Aspides' in order to protect merchant ships and civilian crews, otherwise forced to take longer routes, from Houthi attacks., with inevitable heavy consequences on the global economy and on our economies. The Houthis' attempt to demonstrate that the best strategy would be not to take sides or to accept their violence without reacting – we read – is part of the typical disinformation of this terrorist organization”.

“The European Union and, with it, Italy, instead demand the right and duty to intervene in defense of security, the free movement of goods and their own economy and international law. If they were truly interested in the Palestinian people – concludes the note – they would have appreciated the Italian humanitarian intervention, which was one of the most relevant and immediate ones in support of the Palestinian people”.