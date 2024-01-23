Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels confirmed today that the United States and the United Kingdom carried out 18 attacks against their positions in three Yemeni provinces, and promised “response and punishment.”

“The (military) planes of the American-British aggression launched 18 air strikes during the last hours (…) these aggressions will not go without response and punishment”said Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea on his official account on X.

The spokesperson explained that the new joint attacks by the United States and the United Kingdom have targeted alleged positions of the pro-Iran Shiite movement in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and its surroundings, as well as in the provinces of Taiz, Al Bayda and Al Hudeidah, in the center and west of the Arab country.

The latter, which according to Sarea was the target of three of the eighteen bombings, It is located on the coast of the Red Sea and has the port of the same name, near the Strait of Bab el Mandeb, where numerous vessels have been threatened or attacked by Houthi insurgents in recent weeks.

A Royal Air Force aircraft takes part in an attack on Houthi targets in Yemen. Photo: . EFE/SGT LEE GODDARD/BRITISH ROYAL AIR FORCE –

The Pentagon reported this morning of the bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom against several positions of the Houthi rebels, carried out after midnight from Monday to Tuesday, and which represented the second joint operation of the two Western powers against that Yemeni group, backed for Iran.

The bombings, as indicated, were aimed missile systems, as well as air defense and radar systems used by the Houthisin addition to one of the underground warehouses where this group keeps some of the missiles they use against ships in the Red Sea.

The operation targeted eight areas under Houthi control, which were allegedly being used as bases of operations against vessels in the Red Sea, according to the US Army Central Command (Centcom), which reported no deaths in the operation.

Members of the Yemeni coast guard travel on patrol in the Red Sea.

The Houthi military spokesman did not refer to victims, nor did he reveal details about the expected “response and punishment” that his group is preparing, Although the Houthis have announced attacks with missiles and drones in recent weeks against ships linked to Israel, or towards the territory of the Jewish State.

The Houthi rebels, who have controlled Sanaa and large areas of northern, central and western Yemen since 2014, defend that their attacks are retaliation for the offensive that Israel launched on the Gaza Strip after the attack by the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. on October 7.

We are not looking for a confrontation. (…) But if necessary, the United Kingdom will not hesitate to respond again in its own defense.

The United Kingdom “will not hesitate to respond again” to Houthi attacksPrime Minister Rishi Sunak warned, after a second series of US and British attacks carried out overnight against Yemen's rebels.

“We are not looking for a confrontation. (…) But if necessary, the United Kingdom will not hesitate to respond again in self-defense” to the Houthi attacks, the head of government said before Parliament.

Yemeni rebels are increasing attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

EFE and AFP