Houthis claim ‘precision strike’ on cargo ship Seajoy in Red Sea

Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) fired on the Seajoy ship in the Red Sea. This stated military representative of the movement Yahya Saria.

A cargo ship sailing under the flag of Malta was subjected to a “direct and precise strike” using drones, missiles and an unmanned boat. data According to the Marine Traffic portal, the bulk carrier last reported its location 15 days ago, when it was in the Strait of Malacca near Indonesia.

Earlier, the Houthis attacked five Israeli-linked ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. Ansar Allah also demonstrated the first unmanned boat of its own production, Toufan-1.