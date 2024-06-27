Houthis claim ‘precision strike’ on cargo ship Seajoy in Red Sea
Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) fired on the Seajoy ship in the Red Sea. This stated military representative of the movement Yahya Saria.
A cargo ship sailing under the flag of Malta was subjected to a “direct and precise strike” using drones, missiles and an unmanned boat. data According to the Marine Traffic portal, the bulk carrier last reported its location 15 days ago, when it was in the Strait of Malacca near Indonesia.
Earlier, the Houthis attacked five Israeli-linked ships in the port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea. Ansar Allah also demonstrated the first unmanned boat of its own production, Toufan-1.
#Houthis #claim #precision #strike #cargo #ship #Red #Sea
This article? It’s got some interesting ideas, definitely. You’ve touched on a few good points, but it feels like there’s more to explore. Digging a bit deeper next time could really add value. On the plus side, you are thinking outside the box, which is great. Your writing style gets the point across, but it could use a bit more energy. The examples are decent, but adding some spice wouldn’t hurt. I’m not saying it’s bad, just that there’s room for improvement. Consider tightening up your arguments and including more compelling facts. You’ve got potential. Keep pushing yourself, and your next piece could be truly impressive. Keep at it! Your next article might just blow me away. Or maybe not. We’ll see.