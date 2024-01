Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

Yemen's Houthi militia claimed responsibility this Monday (22) for the missile attack carried out against a United States military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, the fourth American ship attacked in the last week, amid increased tensions between Washington and the group now classified as terrorist in the Red Sea.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces [houthis] carried out a 'military operation' against an American military cargo ship [Ocean Jazz] in the Gulf of Aden, using appropriate naval missiles,” said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

This military operation carried out by the Houthi militia is part of what they say are “reprisals” against “any American or British aggression against Yemen”. They state that the only way to deal with these actions is by “attacking all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian Seas.”

“Reprisals for American and British attacks are inevitable and any new aggression will not go unpunished,” added the Houthi military spokesman.

In the same statement, he added that the militia persists with its military operations to “impose a blockade on Israeli shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza and the siege is lifted” in the Palestinian enclave.

Likewise, he noted that they continue to adopt all defensive and offensive measures within the “right to defend” Yemen and in line with the Yemeni position in support of Palestine.

Last week, the militia that controls a large part of Yemen attacked three other US ships in the same area as part of its “resistance against Israel’s war” operations in the Gaza Strip. (With EFE Agency)